3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in Cleveland
Spotlight on Mental Health
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Cleveland Jewish News
Schlang to receive Federation’s Irene Zehman Volunteer Award
Heather Schlang is the 2022 recipient of the Irene Zehman Volunteer Award, presented each year by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland to recognize a Jewish woman or group of women who demonstrate the highest ideals and practices of volunteer service on behalf of the Jewish and/or. general community, according to...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is...
WKYC
YWCA Greater Cleveland Announces the Women of Achievement 2023!
Joe and Ciarra talk with Helen Forbes Fields about the Class of 2023 Women of Achievement! Sponsored by: YWCA Greater Cleveland.
Mayor Justin Bibb names executive director of Police Accountability Team
According to a news release from the City of Cleveland Tuesday, Mayor Justin Bibb announced the leader and executive director of the Police Accountability Team as Dr. Leigh R. Anderson.
Cleveland Jewish News
America, criminalizing Black youth forum Nov. 18 at City Club
Kristin Henning, professor of law and director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic & Initiative at Georgetown Law, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. The forum will focus on Henning’s book, “The Rage of Innocence:...
In Greater Cleveland, Federal COVID Relief for Criminal Justice Goes Mostly to Pay Police
So far, a fraction of ARPA spending is on long-term violence prevention.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon woman hopes she has ‘Captured Keepsakes’ as new career
Solon’s Nora Gecovich has always had a flair for the creative. First tapping into that interest while attending Beachwood High School and taking art classes at the Cleveland Institute of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art, Gecovich graduated from Kent State University with a degree in fine and professional arts with a focus on graphic design. Immediately after graduation, she was hired at American Greetings, where she worked for over 20 years in various roles, including a graphic designer, design consultant, photo stylist, prototype artist and digital creative specialist.
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Food Bank celebrates grand opening of new distribution hub
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank held a ribbon-cutting event Nov. 2 for its new 200,000-square-foot partner distribution hub on Coit Road on the border of Cleveland’s Glenville and Collinwood neighborhoods. According to a news release, the facility will be a hub for food collection and distribution within the food...
Cleveland Jewish News
Robins to receive Press Club’s Heaton Award Nov. 16
WKYC health reporter Monica Robins, who writes a monthly health column for the Cleveland Jewish News, will receive the 2022 Chuck Heaton Award from the Press Club of Cleveland at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16. She will be honored during the Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which returns...
Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Cleveland Jewish News
Strom, Gerald
Gerald A. “Jerry” Strom, of Solon and Mayfield Heights, passed away Nov. 13, 2022, following a challenging battle with liver disease. He was 83. A gifted social worker and educator, Jerry enriched the life of everyone he knew and loved. His passion for living each day to the fullest and looking at the bright side of everything were contagious. Jerry was generous with his love, guidance and wisdom. He always had a smile on his face and a patient ear ready to listen.
Cleveland Clinic could be at forefront of trend of hospitals charging for patient messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients send to their provider is either a cash grab or a logical business decision to compensate physicians for their time. Clinic patients, health experts and patient advocates offered differing views Tuesday of the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic to start charging for electronic messaging
Some electronic messages to Cleveland Clinic providers could cost as much as $50, the hospital system announced Nov. 14. Originally, most of those messages sent through MyChart were free and responded to within three business days. But starting Nov. 17, MyChart responses that require a provider’s clinical “time and expertise” to answer may be billed to the patient’s insurance, according to the Cleveland Clinic MyChart messaging information page on its website.
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Cleveland Jewish News
Winograd stepping down as Hillel summer internship director
Michelle Winograd, the director of the Summer Internship Program at The Cleveland Hillel Foundation, announced she will be stepping down from that position, effective Nov. 4. It is with “mixed emotions,” she wrote in an email to businesses participating in the summer internship program. “It has been my pleasure working with you, and I hope our paths cross again. The mission of the Summer Internship Program will always be near and dear to my heart. I hope you will consider helping Hillel grow the program.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Drink Local Drink Tap reaches milestone for trash pickup
Drink Local Drink Tap, the Ohio City nonprofit, surpassed half-a-million pieces of trash picked up and disposed of from Lake Erie shores during its latest season of beach clean ups. Since 2010, the organization has hosted 127 clean ups in neighborhoods and on Lake Erie beaches. In 2022, over 1,300...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation’s Lion of Judah Society roars for 50 years
The Lion of Judah Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and will honor Clevelander Beth Wain Brandon, among others, at the International Lion of Judah Conference taking place Dec. 11 to Dec. 13 in Phoenix. Created in 1972 by two women, Toby Friedland and Norma Kipnis-Wilson in Miami,...
Cleveland Clinic to start billing patients' insurance for some MyChart messages
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Clinic's MyChart feature has been a game-changer in the digital age, allowing the hospital system's patients to make appointments, check medical records and billing, and do so many other things from the comfort of their computer or smartphone screens. One notable aspect has been MyChart messaging,...
cleveland19.com
RTA Power & Way Job Fair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will host a Power & Way job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. Written test for electrical positions is available between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Rail Complex...
