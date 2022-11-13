Michelle Winograd, the director of the Summer Internship Program at The Cleveland Hillel Foundation, announced she will be stepping down from that position, effective Nov. 4. It is with “mixed emotions,” she wrote in an email to businesses participating in the summer internship program. “It has been my pleasure working with you, and I hope our paths cross again. The mission of the Summer Internship Program will always be near and dear to my heart. I hope you will consider helping Hillel grow the program.”

