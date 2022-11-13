Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Winning pace: Broncos open season with victory
MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston held off a late Lacassine charge to open its boys basketball season Tuesday night with a 71-63 win. The Broncos (1-0) took the lead for good by scoring 10 consecutive points in the first quarter. The lead grew to 15 points at halftime and as many as 20 early in the third quarter.
cougcenter.com
Cougs stunned by Prairie View A&M, 70-59
WSU (1-2) looked flat from the jump. PVAMU (3-0) set the tone early, jumping out to an 18-point first half lead. Despite the Cougars having the height advantage, the Panthers were able to outrebound (33-30) and outscore the Cougars in the paint by 18. The Panthers also shot a scorching 56.7% from the field in the first half to help build an early lead they never surrendered.
Texas Southern hopes to slow No. 3 Houston’s flying start
No. 3 Houston will look to continue a hot start — in which its three victories have been by an
Mark vs. Jessie: The Evans Brothers' Last Collegiate Battle
The Evans Brothers had their final collegiate battle as Prairie View visited Arkansas-Pine Bluff for Week 11 showdown.
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of Leaders
NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) - The NBA and WNBA are announcing the second group of Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, and one of the team members is Seven Lakes High School basketball star Justice Carlton.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis superintendent anticipates criminal charges after football game altercation
A postgame skirmish following the Jennings-Plaquemine football game Friday night is being investigated by both the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana High School Sport Association, according to Jefferson Davis Parish Superintendent of Schools John Hall. Hall released the following statement Monday:. “We are working with the Iberville Sheriff’s...
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
Lake Charles American Press
William Ernest Gorham III
William Ernest Gorham III “Bill” passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born in Lake Charles, La. He moved to Denver as a teenager and attended South High School, which is where he met the love of his life, Joyce Whitaker.
Lake Charles American Press
Carroll John Mire
Carroll John Mire, age 85, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Born March 7, 1937, in Norco, La., he was the first born to his parents John Daniel “Dan” and Lorita Marie “Boone” Mire. Carroll was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Lake Charles American Press
Dorothy A. Malone
Dorothy A. Malone, 83 years old, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in a local hospice care center. She was born on Dec. 27, 1938, to Louis and Elodie Gary Bertrand in Hathaway, La. Mrs. Malone lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La., after her family moved there...
Lake Charles American Press
Bobbye Jean Nunez
Bobbye Jean Collins Nunez, born on April 21, 1932, left this realm on Nov. 14, 2022. She goes ahead of the love of her life, Lee Robert Nunez Jr.; her daughters, Vickie Lee Nunez Guilliot, Cynthia Ann Nunez, their spouses, Albert J. Guilliot and Michael D. Westering; and her five adored grandchildren, David Lee Savoie and his wife Rebecca Williams Savoie, Andre Thomas Savoie and his wife Julie Duval Savoie, Alexa Gabrielle Guilliot, Chloe Angelique Olivier, and Clelie Genevieve Olivier; and her two precious great-grandchildren, Taryn Duval-Savoie and John Foster Savoie.
Lake Charles American Press
Oakdale senior earns honor for work as percussionist
Ethan McGee, a senior at Oakdale High School, has been selected to the 2022 Louisiana Music Educators Association All-State Symphonic Band. McGee, who is a fourth chair percussionist, had to go through two rounds of auditions to be selected to the band which is composed of the best-of-the-best high school musicians from around the state.
KHOU
Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer
HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Lake Charles American Press
Alice Lee Lynn
Alice Lee Lynn, age 97, of Sulphur, La., passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Alice was born in Batchelor, La. Alice graduated from Innis High School in 1941 and from LSU with a Bachelors of Science Degree in 1944. Alice taught at Sulphur High School , Frasch, and WW Lewis until her retirement in May 1979. Alice was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sulphur. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Alice loved teaching and encouraged her students to believe in themselves and their ability to succeed.
fox26houston.com
Review: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in concert, who won? Texas
HOUSTON - 10 years ago, Gary Clark Jr. released his debut album "Blak and Blu" and in one of the tracks, "Bright Lights," he sings "you're gonna know my name by the end of the night." Well, after Red Bull SoundClash at 713 Music Hall, if the crowd didn’t know him then, no one would forget him now.
spacecityweather.com
Houston will feel truly winterlike this week, plus an early look at our Thanksgiving forecast
Good morning. Houston will see a brief warm-up today, with a healthy chance of rain showers, before a front ushers in the coldest week of the year since the depths of last winter. And by cold, I mean daytime highs mostly in the 50s, which is really rather chilly for mid-November. So dress warmly.
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
Comments / 0