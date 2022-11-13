Alice Lee Lynn, age 97, of Sulphur, La., passed away at her home on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Alice was born in Batchelor, La. Alice graduated from Innis High School in 1941 and from LSU with a Bachelors of Science Degree in 1944. Alice taught at Sulphur High School , Frasch, and WW Lewis until her retirement in May 1979. Alice was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sulphur. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Alice loved teaching and encouraged her students to believe in themselves and their ability to succeed.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO