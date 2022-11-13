ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

The Salvation Army of Huntington, West Virginia, kicks off Angel Tree program

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkPpc_0j9LlEW400

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Charities in the Kanawha Valley are making sure all kids have something special under the tree this holiday season. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program does just that with one of its mottos, “Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.”

On Saturday, the organization held its Angel Tree Program and Red Kettle kickoff event at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyhFx_0j9LlEW400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qy1gn_0j9LlEW400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPk3w_0j9LlEW400
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uc83r_0j9LlEW400

The Angel Tree Program helps give Christmas gifts to children and seniors across the country. Registered and accepted children and seniors create a wish list that is shared with community donors, who purchase gifts such as clothing and toys.

This year, The Salvation Army of Huntington, WV , has over 1,200 kids and 150 Senior Angels on the Angel Tree. The organization’s goal is to raise $300,000 this holiday season.

Mountain Mission Food Drive

To participate, adopt an Angel on the tree located inside the Huntington Mall and shop for the child or senior’s wishes. To adopt an Angel online, click here . Then drop the gifts back off at one of the following local locations: the Huntington Mall, The Salvation Army, Walmart and Menards.

For questions or more information, call The Salvation Army’s Huntington chapter at (304) 529-2401.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia boy named honorary Putnam County deputy through Make-A-Wish

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new honorary sheriff’s deputy in Putnam County! Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton deputized 3-year-old Mattix Snedegar on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. They even brought out a sheriff’s department cruiser, flashing lights and all, for the occasion. The sheriff’s office and Matix’s family say Mattix was diagnosed with a […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nitro, West Virginia, begins demolition of vacant buildings

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A long-awaited project to clean up the city of Nitro and make way for new growth began Tuesday, Nov. 15, with demolition of the first of many dilapidated buildings. “These buildings have been in place for many years but they’re dysfunctional, and it’s time to tear them down,” said Dave Casebolt, […]
NITRO, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Veterans honored at Burlington Elementary School in Ohio

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Veterans Day may have been observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the sentiment continues throughout the month of November. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, students at Burlington Elementary School in South Point, Ohio, hosted veterans during an assembly as a way to say “thank you!” Each veteran introduced themselves and the […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st Academy Sports + Outdoor store in West Virginia to open Friday

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Soon, a new sporting goods and outdoor recreation store will open in Barboursville, West Virginia. Academy Sports + Outdoors (Academy) will open on Friday, Nov. 18. From Friday to Sunday, grand opening festivities include discounts, giveaways, meet and greets, and food truck samples. More details are below: The first 150 customers […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. hospitals slammed with RSV cases in kids as Thanksgiving approaches

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials and local hospitals are pushing hard for flu shots and COVID boosters to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge. During a Monday news conference in Charleston, local health officials said hospitals are already slammed with RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases in children. Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy