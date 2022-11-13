ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

erienewsnow.com

Police Threatened With Baseball Bat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects

Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child

LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft

A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions

A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
TIONESTA, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Rape Charges for Rixford Man

A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail accused of rape and other charges. According to a criminal complaint, early Sunday morning 33-year-old Justin William Nichols attacked a victim, kicking them, striking them with his hand and a belt, and throwing objects including dresser drawers at them. Nichols then allegedly...
RIXFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters are battling flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 1061 Allen Street. When crews arrived on scene, they reported the structure was fully engulfed by flames.
JAMESTOWN, NY

