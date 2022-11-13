Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Police Threatened With Baseball Bat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Boot Barn Theft Suspects
Pennsylvania State Police have released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying two suspects in a retail theft investigation. It happened Saturday around 6 p.m. at Boot Barn on Peach St. in Summit Township. The men went into the store, both took a pair of boots worth about $190 each and...
wnynewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
WGRZ TV
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time In Violent Felony Case Conviction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 29-year-old Jamestown man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in connection with two violent felonies. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and subsequent sentencing of Bless Grant, also known as “Bam Bam,” on Monday.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft
A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions
A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
FBI offering $25,000 reward for information in CompassCare arson investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection with the arson at CompassCare in Amherst. The incident happened June 7, 2022 at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst. FBI investigators say...
explore venango
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Buffalo man facing charges after fighting officers, two officers injured
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing several charges after he allegedly fought officers, injuring two of them, after he was thrown out of an establishment on Amherst Street on Saturday night, police said. Police say that around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, they were flagged down by staff at Casey’s Black Rock in […]
wesb.com
Rape Charges for Rixford Man
A Rixford man is in McKean County Jail accused of rape and other charges. According to a criminal complaint, early Sunday morning 33-year-old Justin William Nichols attacked a victim, kicking them, striking them with his hand and a belt, and throwing objects including dresser drawers at them. Nichols then allegedly...
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters are battling flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Jamestown Fire Department was dispatched to 1061 Allen Street. When crews arrived on scene, they reported the structure was fully engulfed by flames.
Teenager boy shot in Buffalo, police looking for suspect
A teenager is hospitalized, recovering from a gunshot wound. Police say the 14 year old boy was shot on Congressional Walk in Buffalo around 3:30 Sunday morning.
