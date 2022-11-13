Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 4:31 a.m. EST
Pelosi, dominant figure for the ages, leaves lasting imprint. WASHINGTON (AP) — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she won't re-up as a House leader next year, even her adversaries acknowledged that hers was a remarkable era. Former Republican speaker Newt Gingrich says she was a “totally dominant” figure in Congress and “one of the strongest speakers in history.” Her Democratic allies agree. Pelosi was strikingly successful at holding together her fractious party. Polarizing and combative, she nevertheless forged compromises with Republicans on historic legislation. Pelosi prevailed for nearly 20 years as House Democratic leader, eight of them as speaker. She became the most powerful woman ever in U.S. politics.
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 12-18, 2022
From the discovery of a mural suspected to have been created by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region, of Ukraine, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shaking hands before their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Nusa Dua, in Bali, Indonesia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now. The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine and simmering U.S.-China tensions provided a difficult backdrop for the talks. Here’s a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab by the Red Sea:
King Charles 'plans to reduce royal staff'
King Charles plans to cut staff numbers across the Windsor estate. The 74-year-old monarch is reportedly keen to reduce staff numbers, leaving some employees feeling "extremely worried about their futures". An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they...
Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run during Republican Jewish Coalition speech: 'I've never lost'
Nikki Haley commented on the 2024 presidential elections and whether or not she would run during a speech at at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out
Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US president. With the midterms in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas event served as a catwalk for potential Trump rivals ahead of the Republican Party primaries to decide who will fight for the presidency in 2024.
