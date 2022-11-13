Taylor Swift reigned supreme at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), winning four of the top gongs on a night filled with electric performances.Across her six nominations, the US megastar took home best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), as well as best artist and best pop at the ceremony held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday.Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.Let’s tally up @taylorswift13's night at the...

