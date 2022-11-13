Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift reigns supreme at 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Taylor Swift reigned supreme at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), winning four of the top gongs on a night filled with electric performances.Across her six nominations, the US megastar took home best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), as well as best artist and best pop at the ceremony held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday.Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.Let’s tally up @taylorswift13's night at the...
Watch the new episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on ABC: How to free stream
A new episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” will air on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Those who can’t watch the show live on cable TV can watch it on streaming platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. Both platforms offer a free trial when signing up for an account.
2023 Grammy nominations predictions: Official odds say Adele will sweep again, but watch out for Beyonce and Harry Styles
The 2023 Grammy Award nominations are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, November 15, at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern Time. You can watch the Grammy nominations live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Recording Academy’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok channels. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our complete predictions in the top four general field categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist – with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of music fans who have placed their bets...
Grammy nominations: How to watch live; 5 new categories to be announced
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions. The Grammys earlier this year added five new categories, including songwriter of the year to honor music’s best composer, and a special song for social change award. The other newly added categories are best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs
DUSSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero”...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles Nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys
The nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards are getting announced today. Nominees in the Song of the Year category include Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” marking the first time one of her re-recorded songs has been nominated. Adele’s single “Easy on Me” is going head-to-head with Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” echoing previous years’ matchups. Kendrick Lamar’s comeback single “The Heart Part 5” is also nominated, as are TikTok hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit.” Also included in the category are Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That,”
Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
ABC News
Grammy nominations 2023: See the list of highlights
The nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards are being announced on Tuesday. Grammy winners John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Smokey Robinson and more will appear at the GRAMMY Museum to announce the artists up for awards across 91 categories at the 2023 Grammys. The nominations livestream event kicks off at...
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ season 4 Nov. 15 episode for free
The fourth season of the political drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” continues on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on BET with a new episode. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through Philo, DirecTV Stream, or FuboTV each of which offer a free trial to new users.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
How to watch the ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 premiere for free Sunday
The “Yellowstone” season 5 premiere airs on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Those without cable can catch the “Yellowstone” season premiere for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
How to watch HGTV’s ‘Good Bones: Better Yard’ special for free Nov. 15
The HGTV series “Good Bones” is headed outside with the “Good Bones: Better Yard” special which airs on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on the network. Those without cable can watch the show with a free trial on Philo, on DirecTV Stream or on FuboTV, all of which offer a free trial to new users.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
MTV EMAs 2022: Harry Styles leads list of nominees with Taylor Swift a close second
Alicia Keys wears bejewelled full face mask for MTV EMAs performance. The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 were announced last month, ahead of the glitzy ceremony this Sunday (13 November). Harry Styles, who is having a landmark year, leads the list with seven nominations including Best Video,...
Taylor Swift Is Up for 6 Trophies at the 2022 American Music Awards — But ‘Midnights’ Isn’t Nominated
Taylor Swift fans have a “Question…?” for the 2022 American Music Awards: Why isn’t Midnights nominated?. The pop star, 32, is up for six trophies at this year’s music awards, which take place on Sunday, November 20. Among Swift’s numerous nominations is her ninth career Artist of the Year nod. She faces stiff competition in the category from ex Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and more.
iheart.com
Green Day Confirms They've Been Recording New Studio Album
Green Day confirmed they've been working on a new studio album this year. NME reported that the trio, who released their 13th record in 2020, recently documented their time on the road in a new TikTok post. The clip shows behind-the-scenes footage of the band along with some live performances....
How to watch ‘The Santa Clauses’ new series on Disney+
Tim Allen is back as Scott Calvin in this six-episode series spinoff of the “The Santa Claus” movies. “The Santa Clauses” premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The miniseries will be available for streaming only on the platform with a subscription. Disney+ subscriptions start at just...
Ukrainian flags waved as Kalush Orchestra take to the stage at MTV awards
Kalush Orchestra got a warm welcome at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) with members of the audience waving Ukrainian flags as they took to the stage.The folk-rap group performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania as the award ceremony drew to a close at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.The group were supported by dancers who donned the trademark pink bucket hat of lead singer Oleg Psyuk.Traditional designs from the war-torn country and an image of a raised and clenched fist were projected across the stage.Before the performance, Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi, who was hosting with his partner Rita Ora,...
Grammy Nominations 2023: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele Lead Nominees
The Recording Academy has announced its nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé leads the pack with a total of nine nods, while Kendrick Lamar follows with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile nabbed seven nominations each, with Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, and Randy Merrill each earning six nominations. Jay-Z, who picked up five nominations, is now tied with Beyoncé for the most nominated artists in Grammy history, as they have both been nominated 88 times in total.
