ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

OPD investigates juvenile stabbing incident

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street on Tuesday, OPD stated in a press release. Shortly before 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, OPD received reports of a stabbing. When officers responded to the scene, they located a male juvenile suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch

On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Three minors arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested three minors after a man says they carjacked him using a firearm, according to the Antioch Police Department. On Monday around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Texas Street due to a report of an armed carjacking in the area. A 45-year-old man told police […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station

On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
HAYWARD, CA
Fox40

Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops

(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond. According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy