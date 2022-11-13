Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Approves 5-Year Contract for ShotSpotter
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council approved a 5-year sole source contract with ShotSpotter in an effort to help the Antioch Police Department identify, locate and track active gunfire within the City of Antioch. The 5-year, $1.41 million contract was approved in a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Lori Ogorchock dissenting...
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
OPD investigates juvenile stabbing incident
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in the 2600 block of Myrtle Street on Tuesday, OPD stated in a press release. Shortly before 2:00 p. m. on Tuesday, OPD received reports of a stabbing. When officers responded to the scene, they located a male juvenile suffering […]
eastcountytoday.net
Juveniles Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Antioch
On November 14 at approximately 7:40 PM, Antioch Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Texas Street for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred within the City of Antioch. A 45-year-old male reported that three juveniles (16, 16, & 15) took his vehicle after...
Three minors arrested on suspicion of carjacking in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested three minors after a man says they carjacked him using a firearm, according to the Antioch Police Department. On Monday around 7:40 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Texas Street due to a report of an armed carjacking in the area. A 45-year-old man told police […]
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Nab Suspect in Robbery at Safeway Fuel Station
On Sunday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the Safeway Fuel Station off Deer Valley Road for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. According to police, based on witness statements, the suspect assaulted an employee and brandished a knife before stealing merchandise from behind the counter at approximently 3:05 pm Sunday.
Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
Fox40
Man arrested after Fairfield stabbing that occurred behind a fire station
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Fairfield that left a victim with life-threatening injuries, the Fairfield Police Department said. According to police, around 7 p.m. on Monday fire department personnel were “flagged down” and informed of a stabbing that had just...
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
VIDEO: 3 wanted for shooting, fight outside of SF nightclub
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is searching for three people involved in a fight and shooting that took place outside a San Francisco nightclub on June 25, SFPD announced Tuesday. A female victim was shot multiple times and had life-threatening injuries, according to police. The altercation occurred outside of Bergerac at […]
Two firearms recovered in one night in separate Hayward traffic stops
(KRON) — An officer with the Hayward Police Department recently recovered two firearms in one night in separate traffic stops, according to a social media post from Hayward PD. Officer Emilio Gonzalez started with the department a little over a year ago, according to the tweet, although he brought “years of experience” from an unnamed […]
NBC Bay Area
Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP
The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond. According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit...
Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout […]
Orinda home gets crashed into for 2nd time in 2 years
In 2020, a drunk driver hit the lower level of their home causing significant damage.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
