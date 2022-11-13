Titans-Broncos Inactives

Jeffery Simmons won't play after having played through an ankle injury the previous two weeks. Ryan Tannehill will play after having missed the last two weeks.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (5-3) and Denver Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: WR Chris Conley, OLB Bud Dupree, CB Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DL Jeffery Simmons.

Denver: FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Baron Browning, T Cameron Fleming, WR KJ Hamler, RB Marlon Mack, CB Darius Phillips and S Justin Simmons, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

Of Note:

• For the first time in three weeks, quarterback Logan Woodside is not a standard elevation from the practice squad. That means Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis are the only Titans quarterbacks in uniform. After the experience he got the last two weeks, Willis is likely to see some playing time in specific packages.

• Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is a standard elevation for the third consecutive week. Players are limited to a maximum of three elevations before they must be signed to the active roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick played just seven snaps on defense at Houston and four at Kansas City.

• Four starters on the Titans defense were ruled out on Friday (linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson subsequently were placed on injured reserve). Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, becomes the fifth. Fulton is tied for the team lead with five passes defended and is one of two on the defense who has at least one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

• The Titans will have five wide receivers in uniform – one more than the last three games – due to the return of Treylon Burks from injured reserve and the elevation of C.J. Board from the practice squad. Burks has not played since Week 4 at Indianapolis but is still fifth on the team with 10 receptions for 129 yards.

• One wide receiver who won’t play is Chris Conley. He is a healthy scratch after having played two games since being signed off Kansas City’s practice squad. He was targeted once in those games and did not have a reception.