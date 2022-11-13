ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans-Broncos Inactives

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yEB8_0j9LkQgV00

Jeffery Simmons won't play after having played through an ankle injury the previous two weeks. Ryan Tannehill will play after having missed the last two weeks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (5-3) and Denver Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: WR Chris Conley, OLB Bud Dupree, CB  Kristian Fulton, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DL Jeffery Simmons.

Denver: FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Baron Browning, T Cameron Fleming, WR KJ Hamler, RB Marlon Mack, CB Darius Phillips and S Justin Simmons, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.

Of Note:

• For the first time in three weeks, quarterback Logan Woodside is not a standard elevation from the practice squad. That means Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis are the only Titans quarterbacks in uniform. After the experience he got the last two weeks, Willis is likely to see some playing time in specific packages.

• Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is a standard elevation for the third consecutive week. Players are limited to a maximum of three elevations before they must be signed to the active roster. The 2020 fifth-round pick played just seven snaps on defense at Houston and four at Kansas City.

• Four starters on the Titans defense were ruled out on Friday (linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson subsequently were placed on injured reserve). Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, becomes the fifth. Fulton is tied for the team lead with five passes defended and is one of two on the defense who has at least one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

• The Titans will have five wide receivers in uniform – one more than the last three games – due to the return of Treylon Burks from injured reserve and the elevation of C.J. Board from the practice squad. Burks has not played since Week 4 at Indianapolis but is still fifth on the team with 10 receptions for 129 yards.

• One wide receiver who won’t play is Chris Conley. He is a healthy scratch after having played two games since being signed off Kansas City’s practice squad. He was targeted once in those games and did not have a reception.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders defensive star posts interesting message following loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are such a bag of barf right now that their players are having to say sorry to the fans. After his team’s latest embarrassment during Week 10 (a 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, led by inexperienced interim Jeff Saturday making his coaching debut), Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby tweeted an interesting message. Addressing the fans of the team, Crosby essentially apologized for the Raiders’ lackluster performance this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

What another Caleb Farley injury means for Tennessee Titans now and in the future

Tennessee Titans second-year cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve Monday and is reportedly out for the season with a herniated disc in his back, according to ESPN. This would be Farley's second season-ending injury in two years in the NFL and continues a string of injury problems that have haunted Farley since college. He missed the 2017 season at Virginia Tech with a torn ACL, missed two games in 2019 because of back spasms...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?

The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau

TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts

They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Texans claim WR Rodgers off waivers after release by Packers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers sent two picks to Tennessee to trade up to select him in the third round with the 85th overall pick in last year’s draft. But he didn’t do much in his time in Green Bay and had just 95 yards receiving in limited action in 1 1/2 seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy