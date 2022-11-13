From different styles to snagging a bargain, here’s what you need to know about Christmas tree collars

Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A brings back its iconic Peppermint Chip Milkshake for a limited time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas decorations are starting to pop up everywhere, the Hallmark Channel is already pushing its festive movie lineup, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back at Chick-fil-A. The holiday season is officially in full swing. “As one of our most popular seasonal items, we’re always...
Starbucks giving out free red reusable cups Thursday while supplies last. Here’s how to get your hands on one.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by offering a free, limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating stores on Thursday. Earlier this month, the coffee giant debuted its holiday beverage lineup, as well as seasonal food and merchandise. Customers...
‘I miss him so much’: Staten Island dog owner says beloved pet has been missing since mid-July
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Staten Island dog owner has been holding out hope her precious pet somehow makes his way back to her. Ariana Loma’s beloved Boby, a 2-year-old black-and-brown Doberman pinscher, snuck out from the back entrance of her Ward Hill home in mid-July, and has been missing ever since.
2 Thanksgiving Farmers Markets in Ocean County, NJ You Can’t Miss
Perfect for your Thanksgiving Day festivities, these two farmers markets in Ocean County. Everyone loves their fresh, Jersey Fresh veggies and other goodies, especially for a special holiday. Our farmers markets are the best, in my opinion, and these two are great for Southern Ocean County and Northern Ocean. Perfect location and hopefully the perfect weekend to check one of these farmers markets out.
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
Spotted lanternfly is now laying eggs on Staten Island. Here’s how to destroy them before they hatch.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you see a tree covered in what appears to be a splotch of mud, it is probably the egg mass of spotted lanternflies. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York City in 2020 and is native to China and Southeast Asia. The invasive plant hopper is known for being hard to spot, harder to kill, and bad for the environment.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Jersey’s Biggest Tourist Attraction Is Also It’s Biggest Eye Sore
A new ranking is out that’s totally dissing one of the biggest tourist attractions in New Jersey. A new ranking was just released, according to Lakewood Alerts, that named New jersey’s very own, American Dream Mall in East Rutherford was named the ugliest building in the entire state.
riverjournalonline.com
American Christmas Opens its Outlet Store 7 Days a Week through December 20th
Is synonymous with the spectacular holiday décor on display in New York City including Rockefeller Center, Macy’s, Cartier, and Radio City Musical Hall. American Christmas, the company that decorates those iconic buildings and many more, has opened its Outlet store to the public for the first time seven days a week now through December 20th. The Outlet is located at their headquarters at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon and will be open from 11 am to 6 pm.
New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
The most popular Thanksgiving side dish: Which one is America’s favorite?
STATEN ISLAND N.Y. -- As Americans gear up for this year’s Thanksgiving feast, a recent report highlights the country’s favorite food trends around the holiday, including the debate over the best side dish to go with the turkey. Campbell’s recently released its State of the Sides report, which...
hwy.co
New Jersey’s Duke Island Park Is a Hidden Gem
For many people who love the outdoors, Duke Island Park is an easy getaway from bustling New York City. It’s no exaggeration to say this jewel of a park in suburban New Jersey is a hidden gem. There are tons of opportunities for outdoor activities, whether you have an extremely active lifestyle or not. In fact, it’s a wonderful place to sit lazily and watch the river flow.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Extra AF: You’ve never seen anything quite like this NJ pizzeria
Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
3 Little-Known Facts About NYC's 'Plaza Hotel' Are So Fascinating
The NYC hotel is just so iconic.
roi-nj.com
Kushner helps ink 3 new tenants at Shops at Pier Village in Long Branch
Three new retail leases have been signed to the already exciting business lineup at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, according to a Tuesday announcement from Kushner Cos. Salt Life, Strand Salon and Remedy Realm will bring lifestyle, beauty and health care to...
