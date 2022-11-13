GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO