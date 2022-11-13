this article is laughable. Average home cost is likely closer to $500K and as for crime, I dont see much crime and feel completely comfortable strolling any route in Polson. The article is complete hogwash.
Great Falls MT is very misleading. There are no waterfalls. At least of a natural condition. There are actually 5 or 6 manmade falls along the Missouri River. I went there this past summer. Didn't see a lot of crime. It's a small town and crime is a lot easier to police because of it's size. Didn't see any gang activity but there is a great deal of poverty. It is expensive there though. I visit a lot of place in my life if work and I would rate Great Falls about a 4 overall. The people were nice and it did have that small town atmosphere. There is not a lot of employment opportunities. It is not very scenic. Depending where you go along the Missouri River is polluted and dangerous. I expected a lot more when I went there it was a let down. One thing I will say about Montana it does have a big sky. I don't why. I've never seen anything like it but the sky is huge there. You have to see it to believe it.
Comments / 8