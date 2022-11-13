ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Clint Nebeker
3d ago

this article is laughable. Average home cost is likely closer to $500K and as for crime, I dont see much crime and feel completely comfortable strolling any route in Polson. The article is complete hogwash.

Firestarter
2d ago

Great Falls MT is very misleading. There are no waterfalls. At least of a natural condition. There are actually 5 or 6 manmade falls along the Missouri River. I went there this past summer. Didn't see a lot of crime. It's a small town and crime is a lot easier to police because of it's size. Didn't see any gang activity but there is a great deal of poverty. It is expensive there though. I visit a lot of place in my life if work and I would rate Great Falls about a 4 overall. The people were nice and it did have that small town atmosphere. There is not a lot of employment opportunities. It is not very scenic. Depending where you go along the Missouri River is polluted and dangerous. I expected a lot more when I went there it was a let down. One thing I will say about Montana it does have a big sky. I don't why. I've never seen anything like it but the sky is huge there. You have to see it to believe it.

Daily Montanan

Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night

The race for Clerk and Recorder in Cascade County is in possible recount territory — with Republican Sandra Merchant, a business woman from upstate New York, squeaking ahead of Democrat and 16-year veteran of the office Rina Moore by 20 votes. Republicans in Cascade County saw wins across the board this week, with every partisan […] The post Cascade County goes ‘bright red’ on election night appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Young child left outside alone while mother goes to grocery store

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On November 13, around 7:57 P.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a call for a welfare check of a 5-year-old girl. According to court documents, the little girl was left outside her home and around 3:30 P.M. she went to a neighbors house and was there for about 5.5 hours and no one could contact her mother.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Airman charged for shooting at The Do Bar

Anjol Tajuan Lewis, 21, has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the Nov. 6 shooting at The Do Bar. Lewis has been charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon (bodily injury); a felony count of assault with a weapon (reasonable apprehension) and a felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
GREAT FALLS, MT
