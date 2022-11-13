Read full article on original website
NECN
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
Shirley man charged in Leominster crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello
UPDATE: Story was corrected to identify a male passenger as a 16-year-old boy from Harvard. A 19-year-old man was arraigned in Leominster District Court Tuesday in connection with the October crash that killed 16-year-old Krystal Mello of Ayer, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said.
Driver arrested after pursuit through 6 RI communities
Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.
Construction worker falls 20 feet at Wayland work site, airlifted to hospital
Federal safety officials are working with local police to investigate a construction accident at a Wayland worksite in which a worker fell 20 feet, requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. Wayland police and fire officials said they responded around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to...
whdh.com
2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
WMUR.com
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
Fatal Northfield garage fire draws mutual aid from Vermont, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD — A Saturday night fire killed one person, destroyed a repair garage, damaged two other buildings and prompted a mutual aid response from fire departments in Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The victim, who was declared dead at the scene, has not been named yet. The Office of...
Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
Man facing charges after woman kidnapped from Quincy T station, raped and left in parking lot
A Quincy man is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman at the MBTA’s Wollaston Station in Quincy early Saturday morning and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse before depositing her in a Brockton parking lot. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, Christian Lynch, 26,...
Police Arrest Framingham Man After Disturbance at Taqueria Mexico
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Taqueria Mexico restaurant in downtown Framingham a minute before midnight on Saturday, November 12 for a distubance. On Sunday at 12:24 a.m. Framingham Police made an arrest of Michael Gonzalez, 28, of 263 Hollis Street of Framingham. “Gonzalez was removed by security after...
WMUR.com
Goffstown residents concerned after teenage girl reports attempted abduction
The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
Reading officer manslaughter trial: Victim said ‘Shoot me!’, so he did, ADA says
Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Alan Greenough. Reading police Officer Erik Drauschke is on trial for manslaughter for shooting and killing 43-year-old Alan Greenough in 2018. On Monday, lawyers began their opening arguments in Middlesex Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported....
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
One person killed after motorcylce crashed into parked car in Dedham
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after the operator drove into a parked vehicle in Dedham. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of 107 Milton Street for reports of a man suffering serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a parked car.
