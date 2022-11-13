ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

NECN

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
WESTFORD, MA
WMUR.com

Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

