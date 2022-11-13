ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
 3 days ago

Here's who the Chiefs and Jaguars will be heading into their Week 10 matchup without.

On the heels of a Sunday Night Football win against the Tennessee Titans in overtime, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for an outing against another AFC South opponent this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars come into Sunday's game with a 3-6 record. Doug Pederson's group has lost a lot of close games this season, and a loss would put a massive damper on the team's playoff hopes. A win, on the other hand, would inch them a bit closer to relevancy in the crowded AFC. While the Chiefs are favored heavily, this game shouldn't be taken lightly.

With that in mind, ahead of their Week 10 game at home, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

During the week, Kansas City's injury report contained only a few notable names who missed any amount of time. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman didn't practice all week with an abdominal injury, and the team officially ruled him out on Friday afternoon. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed's knee injury limited him in practice on Thursday, but head coach Andy Reid said during his Friday media availability that the third-year player would be good to go for Sunday's game.

Elsewhere, running back Jerick McKinnon was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited on Friday with injuries to his shoulder, knee and hamstring. The banged-up veteran carried a questionable designation into Sunday morning, and the Chiefs made the final determination that he's healthy enough to play. Fellow running back Ronald Jones will be a healthy scratch for another week.

The Jaguars' inactives have also been released:

On Jacksonville's side, only two players appeared on the club's injury report during the week. Tight end Evan Engram had a back injury that limited him early on, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday and is active against the Chiefs on Sunday. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) progressed from missing Wednesday's practice to being limited on Thursday and Friday, and the veteran will play in Week 10. Wideout Kendrick Pryor, safety Tyree Gillespie, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker De'Shaan Dixon and offensive lineman John Miller are inactive.

