Litchfield, CT

Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Hamden High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
HAMDEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven football team earns Division II playoff berth, will face Sheperd

The University of New Haven football team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Though the Chargers had to sweat out the announcement a bit. UNH will play at Shepherd Saturday in West Virginia. Shepherd, which opened its season with a 48-7 win at Southern Connecticut, is 10-1, having lost to Indiana (Pa.) in the PSAC championship game this past weekend. The Chargers (8-2) defeated SCSU in their finale Saturday 54-14.
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery

A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Sports Radio 940

Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity

According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Old Lyme home designed by architect in Yale Scroll and Key Society listed for $4M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Old Lyme home has roots in Connecticut beyond its location in the Nutmeg State. Listed for $4 million, the home on 4 Lieutenant River Lane in Old Lyme holds true to its street address with its views of the Lieutenant River. Nicknamed “Westwind,” the home was built as a “Neoclassic Revival” by Yale-educated architect James Gamble Rogers, according to the listing. Rogers enrolled at Yale in fall 1885, according to his biography, and at the end of his junior year at the school, he was “selected as one of sixteen students to be inducted into the secret elite Yale Scroll and Key Society.”
OLD LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE

