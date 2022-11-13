Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hamden, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Haven High School football team will have a game with Hamden High School on November 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven football team earns Division II playoff berth, will face Sheperd
The University of New Haven football team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Though the Chargers had to sweat out the announcement a bit. UNH will play at Shepherd Saturday in West Virginia. Shepherd, which opened its season with a 48-7 win at Southern Connecticut, is 10-1, having lost to Indiana (Pa.) in the PSAC championship game this past weekend. The Chargers (8-2) defeated SCSU in their finale Saturday 54-14.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Wilbur Cross should invest in a first-rate grass field — not a synthetic field
How is it that towns are still proposing synthetic turf fields? New Haven is now such a town — with Wilbur Cross High School contemplating pulling up their grass field and putting down a synthetic turf field. Do they not care that in the middle of a plastic epidemic...
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on I-91 North in Wethersfield Causing Miles of Delays
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Wethersfield is causing miles of delays. CT Travel says the right lane of the highway is closed between exits 24 and 25. At this time, there is more than 5 miles of congestion in the area. There is no word on how...
Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity
According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
9 Awesome Things to do Near the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino
If you are planning a trip to the Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino in Uncasville, CT, you are in for a treat – the world-class shopping, dining, and shows are nothing short of impressive. While you’re here, you might also be interested in checking out some of the fun things to do near the Mohegan Sun, as well.
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
Eyewitness News
Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
sheltonherald.com
Old Lyme home designed by architect in Yale Scroll and Key Society listed for $4M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An Old Lyme home has roots in Connecticut beyond its location in the Nutmeg State. Listed for $4 million, the home on 4 Lieutenant River Lane in Old Lyme holds true to its street address with its views of the Lieutenant River. Nicknamed “Westwind,” the home was built as a “Neoclassic Revival” by Yale-educated architect James Gamble Rogers, according to the listing. Rogers enrolled at Yale in fall 1885, according to his biography, and at the end of his junior year at the school, he was “selected as one of sixteen students to be inducted into the secret elite Yale Scroll and Key Society.”
Man injured, arrest made in Guilford pedestrian crash
A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Guilford. Police say the crash occurred Saturday just after 3:35 p.m. on Leetes Island Road.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Fairfield County, Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
