Indianapolis, IN

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Matthew Butler

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another win as they return home to face the Indianapolis Colts and we spoke with DT Matthew Butler in the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts.

The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win.

We spoke in the locker room with DT Matthew Butler and you can watch that entire interview below:

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Matthew Butler (; 0:47)

The Raiders return to home Allegiant Stadium next Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:05 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

