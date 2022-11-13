ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup

The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022

A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going

Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
England's men and women set for France double-header in April 2023

England have received confirmation that France will be their next opponents in April, by which time officials promise to have finalised an end-of-season international programme. Shaun Wane's men will have just five months to wait before they can start to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the...
Owen Farrell has changed the way English rugby is played, says Jamie George

Owen Farrell has been credited with transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation's small band of Test centurions. Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...

