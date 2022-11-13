Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: England suffer 20-6 defeat by New Zealand in semi-final
England took an early lead as Fran Goldthorp found the try-line first after just four minutes, finishing off a slick passing move, with Tara Jane-Stanley converting. However, the Kiwi Ferns fought back through their powerhouses on the left edge and Mele Hufanga and Raecene McGregor took advantage, diving over to give New Zealand a slim 8-6 lead at half-time.
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
SkySports
The World Cup champions' curse: Will France continue long line of title holders from Europe to crash out in first round?
Will France become the latest European World Cup winners to fall victim to the champions' curse?. Didier Deschamps' side took the crown four years ago in Russia and while their form has been mixed since then - a last-16 exit at the Euros but a Nations League triumph - they will go to Qatar confident of a strong defence of their title.
SkySports
England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup
The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Kevin Sinfield's Ultra 7 in 7 motor neurone disease fundraiser closes in on £500,000 mark
Kevin Sinfield's latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley. The running total for Sinfield's quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days...
SkySports
T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?
England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024. Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year. Who is hosting and when will...
SkySports
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
SkySports
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports
Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Andrej Kramaric and how football helped to define this country in the wake of war
When Luka Modric was named FIFA footballer of the year for 2018 following his Golden Ball win at that summer's World Cup, he dedicated the award to Zvonimir Boban. "This trophy is not just mine," said Modric. "I would like to mention my footballing idol, the captain of Croatia from...
SkySports
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
SkySports
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan released by IPL sides after England's T20 World Cup triumph
Alex Hales and Chris Jordan have been released from their Indian Premier League sides, two days after helping England become the T20 world champions in Melbourne. The franchises have confirmed their retained list for 2023, with an auction set to take place in December. Hales and Jordan are among those...
SkySports
Jos Buttler: England's ODI series vs Australia will get 'competitive juices' going
Jos Buttler recognises the difficulty of England playing so soon after their T20 World Cup triumph but is sure an ODI series against Australia will get the "competitive juices" going. Only four days separate England becoming the first men's side to unify the limited-overs World Cups, beating Pakistan in the...
SkySports
Diversity in women's football: Game must 'show desire for change' | Beth Mead comments labelled 'a bit uneducated'
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk says football must show "a genuine desire for change" to tackle the lack of diversity in elite girls' and women's football. Sweetman-Kirk's comments come after England manager Sarina Wiegman told Sky Sports News before Friday's 4-0 win over Japan she "would love to see more Black players in the team".
SkySports
Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him. Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January's Australian Open after his three-year visa...
SkySports
Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: Football miracle continues for the small country with a nation-defining history
Perhaps you have seen the video revealing the Uruguay squad for the 2022 World Cup. It has over eight million views. Not bad for a country of three-and-a-half million people. But then Uruguay has long had an outsized impact on this sport. The video shows coach Diego Alonso with a...
SkySports
England's men and women set for France double-header in April 2023
England have received confirmation that France will be their next opponents in April, by which time officials promise to have finalised an end-of-season international programme. Shaun Wane's men will have just five months to wait before they can start to make up for the disappointment of missing out on the...
SkySports
Owen Farrell has changed the way English rugby is played, says Jamie George
Owen Farrell has been credited with transforming the mindset of English rugby as he prepares to join the nation's small band of Test centurions. Farrell will win his 100th cap in Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Twickenham, emulating Jason Leonard and Ben Youngs in reaching the milestone having made his debut as a 20-year-old a decade ago.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
Comments / 0