LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
Johnson City Press
St. Paul's Christmas Bazaar offers chance to 'shop with a purpose'
KINGSPORT — Shopping with a purpose. That’s the theme of St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar, which promises to get your holiday shopping off to a roaring start this weekend with a wide range of artisanal crafts, home décor, jewelry, soups, baked goods, pet treats and more. Proceeds...
Kingsport Times-News
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Date announced for Jonesborough tree lighting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough has announced the date and time for its annual Christmas tree lighting. The Lighting of the Tree ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse. The event will feature performances by David Crockett High School’s madrigal singers, Jonesborough Elementary […]
wjhl.com
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas Connection brings local artisans, holiday shoppers together
KINGSPORT — The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which featured unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew a crowd to the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Saturday. The Christmas Connection was also open Friday.
Johnson City Press
Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
‘Create Appalachia’ to hold grand opening for new business incubator in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Create Appalachia’ is holding a free concert to celebrate the grand opening of its Johnson City Center for Art and Technology. It’s happening Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in downtown Johnson City. Shortly after the concert, a reception will follow at Create […]
Johnson City Press
Health Wagon expanding clinic hours
WISE - November is seeing some new holiday season activity by The Health Wagon. Paula Hill-Collins, nursing director for the Wise-based free clinic, said Monday the health care organization will be offering extended Thursday and Saturday hours at its Clintwood clinic in the Happy Valley Industrial Park starting Nov. 17.
Johnson City Press
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — On Oct 16, 16-year-old junior Lindsay Chapman became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Lindsay received a solo scholarship from her parents, Jeff and Becky, and the State Partnership Grant.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host a gingerbread building contest and all bakers and artists in the community are invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image of the Covered Bridge,...
Johnson City Press
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for Shelter
Homeless shelters across the region are nearing or at full capacity as the frigid snap struck the region Sunday. Bristol's Brian Plank, Executive Director of the Haven of Rest Rescue Mission says the winter outlook is grim. Plank says the numbers are going up as people are having trouble paying their rent. When their shelter has an open bed, it fills immediately.
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 16
Nov. 16, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported that “T. E. Hurst of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday.”. “Miss E. C. Smith arrived yesterday from Johnson City.”
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
