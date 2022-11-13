ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings inactives for Week 10 vs. Bills led by Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Allen active

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xY3Y2_0j9LhyXI00

The Minnesota Vikings released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills and there aren’t any major surprises. As was previously announced, defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson leads the inactives.

None of the other names are a surprise, as they have been inactive for each game outside of the Miami game where Luiji Vilain suited up when D.J. Wonnum was out with an illness.

For the Bills, starting quarterback Josh Allen is officially active but according to The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer, Case Keenum has been taking all of the warmup throws. It remains to be seen whether Allen will start, but being active is an important step in making that happen.

The biggest inactive for the Bills is CB Kaiir Elam, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

The game kicks off at noon and should be a good one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening

Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick chimes in on controversial play that happened during Bills-Vikings game

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has previously stated that he doesn’t agree with the rule that prevents teams from challenging plays that happen under two minutes. So it was no surprise that he had an issue with the controversial play on Sunday that helped keep the Buffalo Bills’ game-tying drive going at the end of an epic back-and-forth meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. Bills quarterback Josh Allen linked up with wideout Gabriel Davis on a 20-yard sideline catch that would have been overturned as incomplete if reviewed, according to NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy