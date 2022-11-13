A free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Mechanicville Gym thanks to a partnership between 360 Print Pro and Deeb3 Ent. The dinner takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. It’s a no-brainer to Rashad Rainey when it comes to giving back to the community, “Whatever we don’t have in the community, I try to either put it there or help bring the ideas to life.”

HOUMA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO