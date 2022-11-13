Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Here’s how Two Locals are Giving Back with a Free Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 20 at Mechanicville Gym
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Mechanicville Gym thanks to a partnership between 360 Print Pro and Deeb3 Ent. The dinner takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. It’s a no-brainer to Rashad Rainey when it comes to giving back to the community, “Whatever we don’t have in the community, I try to either put it there or help bring the ideas to life.”
fox8live.com
Terrebonne school board members defer decision on damaged schools’ fates
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Members of a Terrebonne Parish School Board committee on Tuesday (Nov. 15) deferred a decision on where to place hundreds of students from hurricane-damaged schools in the district, saying it was too important not to be decided by the entire board at a meeting next month.
houmatimes.com
Bayou Arts Fest brings the joy of art to downtown Houma
The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!. Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional to host Holiday Jazz Concert
Thibodaux Regional Health System invites the community to a Holiday Jazz Concert. “Join us for an afternoon of holly, jolly, smooth Christmas jazz as Thibodaux Regional Health System and Music at St. John’s present our Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring George Bell & Friends with a special appearance by the Thibodaux Ukulele Club,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.
houmatimes.com
LEF announced inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival
The Lafourche Education Foundation announced it’s inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon parade. The children’s wagon...
houmatimes.com
Free vaccinations available at several area events this week
Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox. The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment. The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
lafourchegazette.com
New District Judge says she’s honored to serve our community
On Election Night, our area’s voters elected Rebecca Robichaux as the new District Judge for the 17th Judicial District. She said she cannot wait to get started serving our area. The Gazette spoke with Robichaux this weekend and she said being elected marks one of the great honors of...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish would prohibit new hazardous material bulk storage sites, under draft rules
Jefferson Parish would prohibit businesses from opening new bulk storage sites for hazardous materials under a sprawling proposal aimed at modernizing the parish’s industrial zoning rules. The proposed regulation is one of several recommended in an 85-page report released Sunday and authored by the parish’s Planning Department and the...
houmatimes.com
Dr. John Bruce Steigner
Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
houmatimes.com
SoLa Center for the Arts presents Peter Pan Jr.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their 2022 Fall production Peter Pan Jr. this December. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. “The performance will feature 30 local children, who are eager to share their talent with the community.”
houmatimes.com
What’s happening this weekend Nov. 17 – Nov. 19
This cold weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche brings us football, comedy, trucks, art, and more!!. Nicholls Vs Southeastern Louisiana Tailgate and River Bell Classic | Thursday, November 17 | Tailgate: 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Cheer on the Colonels as they take on Southeastern Louisiana in the River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium! Join fans before the game from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in LOT 12 for a special tailgate hosted by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, Tangi Tourism, and the Louisiana Office of Tourism! Enjoy authentic Cajun food, a photo booth, local items, sweet treats, and much more!
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
houmatimes.com
Against All Odds; Houma Amputee Ranks Top in the World at Weight Lifting Competition
Your life can change in an instant which happened to Houma native Nick Boudreaux in 2017. Despite the challenges that come with being an amputee, he has ranked top four in the world in competitive lifting and has proven himself to be one of the strongest. Boudreaux is a husband,...
fox8live.com
Houma woman killed by gunshot fired into her house, police say
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday (Nov. 14) after being struck by a gunshot fired into her house, Houma police said. Lt. Travis Theriot said the victim, identified as Lanore Menard, was inside the home in the 400 block of Morgan Street when she was struck by gunfire around 5:30 p.m. Menard was taken for medical treatment but died at the hospital, Theriot said.
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
NOLA.com
Shooting closes westbound West Bank Expressway between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards
A portion of the westbound lanes of the elevated West Bank Expressway are closed as Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting Friday evening, according to authorities. Update: Driver wounded in shooting on West Bank Expressway, JPSO says. The expressway is closed between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards (map), according...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
Nicholls Worth
Jason Paul Daigle Obituary
Jason Paul Daigle, the Assistant Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Nicholls State University, passed away on October 31, 2022. He attended Nicholls three separate times. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Marketing in 2003, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2014, and a Master of Education in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration in 2019. He also worked for Nicholls for over 10 years.
