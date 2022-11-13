OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO