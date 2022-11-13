ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Abolish 2020!!
3d ago

Why is it that the person who causes the accident walks away after killing or seriously injuring the innocent one. Disgusting truth.

KMOV

2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
O'FALLON, IL
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam. The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene. According to officials, the victim was a male in a The post Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
CBS New York

1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
5 On Your Side

Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO

