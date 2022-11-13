Read full article on original website
Abolish 2020!!
3d ago
Why is it that the person who causes the accident walks away after killing or seriously injuring the innocent one. Disgusting truth.
Related
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
KSDK
Driver killed in WB I-70 crash in St. Charles County Tuesday morning
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Highway 61 in St. Charles County Tuesday morning. The impact was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a MoDOT traffic map alert. Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesperson for the...
First responders save man after truck drove into pond in north St. Louis County on Monday
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department released a video Tuesday afternoon of a water rescue they conducted in North County on Monday after a truck drove into a pond, saving a man's life. In a Facebook post, the department said when the incident happened, officers from...
KMOV
2 injured in head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday. The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Scott-Troy Road. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 crashed into a 2016 Ford pickup truck.
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night
St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash Saturday night that left one woman dead.
wiproud.com
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
KMOV
WATCH: St. Louis County officers dive into cold water to save driver, firefighter
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has obtained body camera footage showing the moment two St. Louis County officers dove into cold water Monday afternoon to save a driver and a firefighter. Just after 4:15 p.m. Monday, that footage shows first responders at the scene of a truck...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis County Sunday
St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday night.
Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam. The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene. According to officials, the victim was a male in a The post Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa appeared first on KVIA.
Reports Of Multiple Injured In I-195 Crash In Hamilton
November 12, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:00 p.m. Hamilton Township Fire Department, RWJ EMS and Capital Health Paramedics were…
Man rescued from frigid waters in north St. Louis County
Emergency crews helped rescue a man Monday in north St. Louis County after his pickup truck ended up in a pond.
St. Louis County shooting leaves man dead
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night in Riaza Square. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Larimore Parkway and Riaza Square. A ShotSpotter detects and notifies police of nearby gunshots.
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
One month after police said Marquist Murray was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department confirms an arrest was made.
KMOV
Vehicle thefts nearly triples in parts of St. Louis region, contributing to higher insurances rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vehicle thefts in the St. Louis metro have significantly increased in parts of the region. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in October 2021, officers investigated 333 vehicle thefts compared to 912 in October 2022. In unincorporated St. Louis County, the police department...
1 dead, 4 remain hospitalized after Old Bridge crash
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Investigators believe a driver in a stolen car slammed into another car carrying a family in Old Bridge earlier this week.A young father was killed.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, 33-year-old Arturo Tlapa Luna died and his wife, two daughters and his father are hospitalized after the vehicle carrying the family was reduced to twisted wreckage. Two suspected thieves were being pursued by police, who say the pair were in a speeding stolen car. The suspects struck the innocent family members as they traveled southbound on Route 9 in Old Bridge at Spring Valley Road. READ MORE: At least 1...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
KMOV
St. Louis man shares story about overcoming marijuana conviction, quest to become a substitute teacher
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of thousands of Missourians are on standby to have their marijuana convictions expunged now that Missouri voters said, “Yes,” to Amendment 3 on Nov. 8. Eight grams of marijuana, about a quarter of an ounce, is keeping former social worker Alexander Martin...
fox9.com
Family remembers St. Cloud woman who police say was killed by coworker
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nearly three weeks following her murder, a memorial walk honored the life of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond who was allegedly shot and killed by a co-worker on her way into work. The memorial walk around Lake George in St. Cloud Sunday was organized by Hammond’s...
'I want to see justice done': St. Louis Co. mom among hundreds suing over Coldwater Creek contamination
FLORISSANT, Mo. — For 32 years, Mary Clynes has witnessed her child struggle. Her daughter Melissa was born with a condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. It's a rare birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. "The only cure for that is a heart transplant or...
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
