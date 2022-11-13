Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
Fox 19
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
WKRC
Costco closes one Cincinnati location, opens another
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Wholesale retailer Costco just closed one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but the region will not be left unserved: a new store has also just opened. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) closed its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road for the final time on...
dayton.com
Butler County’s first Costco opens to thousands of eager shoppers
Southwest Ohio’s newest Costco — and the first in Butler County — drew thousands of shoppers to its massive Liberty Twp. store with some waiting Wednesday in pre-dawn cold to be first in the door. And giant store’s opening also marks the first step of many more...
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
WLWT 5
Pricing errors: Auditor says Hamilton store failed two price inspections 10 days apart
HAMILTON, Ohio — Days after the Ohio attorney general filed a lawsuit against a second discount chain for pricing errors, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds announced another store has failed an inspection. Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds said his officer got two complaints about the Hamilton Rural King store...
WKRC
Local family wants to get their son, 8, a new kidney for Christmas
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is a gift like no other and an eight-year-old boy has it topping his holiday wish list this year. His family says one of us may be able to make it come true. It is certainly not the gift the Hunt family ever thought they would...
WKRC
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
WKRC
Latest false active shooter calls target 3 Cincinnati schools
HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police quickly responded after receiving a call about an active shooter at Withrow High School in Hyde Park Wednesday. Cincinnati Public Schools said Dater High School and Western Hills High school also received false threats, also called swatting. The threats all turned out to be...
WKRC
Rural King latest store targeted by Butler County auditor for pricing issues
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor has added Rural King stores to those allegedly caught with pricing errors. Auditor Roger Reynolds said his office got two phone calls complaining about pricing problems. His office checked the store at 1416 Hamilton Richmond Road on Nov. 4. Of 50 items...
Costco Opening New Ohio Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
WKRC
Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
WKRC
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
WKRC
Asian elephant moves (temporarily) from Cincinnati Zoo to Columbus Zoo
A 10,000-pound bull elephant was moved from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Columbus Zoo Tuesday. Sabu was moved in an attempt to allow him to contribute to the survival of his species. In Columbus, he will be introduced to three breeding-age females. “Sabu is one of the most genetically valuable...
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
WKRC
2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions
Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
