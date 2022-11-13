ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant is known for their "Ohio style pizza," which features a hearty crust that's made from scratch, their uniquely sweet (and delicious) signature sauce, and house-made garlic oil. Check out their BBQ chicken pizza - called the Piggy Bird on their menu - which has chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, and French-fried onions. If you like white pizza, customers highly recommend their Basic B pizza. And if you're vegan, they have excellent vegan pizza pies; patrons highly enjoy the Kennedy (topped with extra vegan sausage and peppadew peppers) and vegan version of the Firebird pizza (buffalo sauce, a vegan white sauce, and vegan buffalo chicken).
New Costco opens Wednesday in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A new Costco store will open on Wednesday morning along Interstate 75 in Liberty Township. “This is a big deal. It’s the first one in Butler County. The residents are extremely excited about having a Costco closer to home,” said Liberty Township Trustee President Tom Farrell.
Costco closes one Cincinnati location, opens another

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Wholesale retailer Costco just closed one of its Cincinnati-area locations, but the region will not be left unserved: a new store has also just opened. Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) closed its Springdale store location at 1100 E. Kemper Road for the final time on...
School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
Food hall opening at Newport on the Levee

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The owner of Newport on the Levee is partnering with a food hall development group to open a new dining destination at the entertainment property next year. North American Properties announced Tuesday its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Galley Group, a developer and manager of food halls,...
Latest false active shooter calls target 3 Cincinnati schools

HYDE PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Police quickly responded after receiving a call about an active shooter at Withrow High School in Hyde Park Wednesday. Cincinnati Public Schools said Dater High School and Western Hills High school also received false threats, also called swatting. The threats all turned out to be...
Downtown hotel celebrates 10 year anniversary

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 21c Hotel on Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati celebrated ten years. It marked the anniversary from five to nine Tuesday evening on the ground floor of the hotel. People enjoyed light bites and birthday cake. There was also live music and other activities. The hotel also...
Iconic Cincinnati hotel at risk of foreclosure

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The hotel that is part of Cincinnati's iconic Carew Tower complex is the subject of a foreclosure complaint after other assets of the property faced a similar fate last year. Wells Fargo Bank, in conjunction with Wilmington Trust, filed a foreclosure complaint Nov. 7 against...
2 hospitalized after shipping container falls on car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shipping container fell on their car. The Fairfield Police Department says that the container fell on a car at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Dixie Highway near St. Clair Avenue. The portable storage unit struck the car at the railroad overpass.
Four New Cincinnati Holiday Attractions

Cincinnati has some amazing new Holiday attractions for 2022. Which of these four events is your Cincinnati family looking most forward to this year?. This new holiday attraction has it all – truly something for everyone!. Holiday lights and displays. Ice Skating. Hot Cocoa. S’mores. Carnival rides. Shopping.
