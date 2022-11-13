Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting
Monday's UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa has been canceled following the fatal shooting that occurred at UVA on Sunday night
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after traveling to Charlottesville. The team was supposed to play against the University of Virginia Monday night, but the game was canceled following a deadly shooting on campus on Sunday.
UVA head coach on shooting: “It feels like it’s a nightmare”
As the University of Virginia community continues to mourn the deaths of three football players fatally shot Sunday night, a decision has not yet been made to play Saturday's scheduled football game at home against Coastal Carolina.
Coach: Virginia football players killed in campus shooting 'were all good kids'
Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids."
WATCH: U.Va. Athletics news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting
University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA football players killed in shooting on Doeren’s mind as Pack preps for Louisville
“Football and coaching is a brotherhood and we definitely are here beside them and support them and suffer with them,” said Doeren of the shooting. “It doesn’t feel like we should be talking about football with what’s going on up there.”
Witness: Suspected UVA shooter targeted certain victims
A judge in Albemarle County ordered the University of Virginia student accused of killing three football players and wounding two other students Sunday to be held in jail without bond.
A tragic shooting on campus at the University Of Virginia killed three football players and wounded two others. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody.
UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 3, injured 2 others at University of Virginia
Three people have died and two others were injured following a shooting on the University of Virginia's campus Sunday evening.
