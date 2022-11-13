ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

At Work in Strawberry Point!

Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
MANCHESTER, IA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

First Accumulating Snow of Season Moving In Tuesday

We saw some light snow showers throughout the day on Saturday – but our first accumulating snow of the season is moving in Tuesday and Wednesday. Even though winter doesn’t start until December 21st, Cogil says this second round of snowfall is relatively on target – roughly ten days early.
MANCHESTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022. The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations. Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour. Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy