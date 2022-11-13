Read full article on original website
Pa. man robs McDonald’s by grabbing cash register through drive-thru window
A man robbed a McDonald’s by grabbing a cash register through the drive-thru window in a Pa. neighborhood. The armed suspect was seen via video surveillance reaching inside the window to grab the register on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m., 6ABC reported. The robber grabbed the register after...
Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.
Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
PennLive.com
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
Pa. football player was behind wheel in DUI crash that killed teammate: police
A Lancaster teen was driving under the influence with a teammate and another friend in the car when he crashed the vehicle in June, police said Tuesday. That teen then left the crash scene and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearly two hours later, according to East Lampeter Township police.
Man gets lifetime hunting ban in Indiana, hammered in Pa. and others states, too
It looks like an Indiana man can forget ever going wild turkey hunting again in his home state, because in a first-of-its kind decision in the state he has been banned — forever – from doing so. And Pennsylvania hammered him, too. According to the Indy Star, Harrison...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more and more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a three-year-old and a three-month-old. “Not only did I...
Demolished Friendly’s; Fetterman in D.C.; TV news changes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. High: 48; Low: 33. Cloudy. Peace & Justice: An event yesterday honored individuals and organizations, including a Harrisburg couple, who have done extraordinary work to promote peace, justice, tolerance and diversity in their communities. Voice for the disabled: After his...
Major changes announced as firearms hunting season for black bear approaches
The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.
Child hospitalized after arriving in Philly on migrant bus from Texas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came...
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Migrants bused from Texas arrive at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station
Update: Child hospitalized after arriving in Philly on migrant bus from Texas. A busload of migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The bus was sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has been arranging the transportation of thousands of people from the U.S.-Mexico border to...
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Republican Joe Hogan emerged Wednesday with a lead for a still-undecided state House seat in Bucks County after counting of all remaining approved provisional and flagged mail-in ballots. Hogan’s lead in the 142nd District seat, after final reviews and processing of questioned mail ballots and provisional votes cast on Election...
Pennsylvania to receive over $100M from Walmart opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
Christmas tree from central Pa. begins its journey to the White House
Almost two decades ago, master Christmas tree grower Paul Alan Shealer saw something in a tiny concolor fir tree budding in a field at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm. While the rest of the evergreens would be harvested for Christmases long past, the tiny fir remained untouched. Growing at about a...
After a stroke, Pa.’s John Fetterman becomes a powerful voice for the disabled
In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger John Fetterman surprised many when he agreed to a debate with his Republican challenger. Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke he had five months prior, had avoided the debate circuit.
First busload of migrants due to reach Philly on Wednesday: Texas governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection. He did...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County retailer sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off ticket, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood St., Harrisburg, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners...
Pa. outdoor recreation sees 4% increase in jobs: report
Pennsylvania added 2,000 jobs in outdoor recreation in 2021, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That represented an increase of about 4 percent from 2020, reaching a total of 152,000 jobs related to outdoor pursuits ranging from boating and fishing to RVing to hunting and shooting.
