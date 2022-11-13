ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

PennLive.com

Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Pa.

Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
MOORE TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J., officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood, New Jersey, over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
PennLive.com

Major changes announced as firearms hunting season for black bear approaches

The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. outdoor recreation sees 4% increase in jobs: report

Pennsylvania added 2,000 jobs in outdoor recreation in 2021, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. That represented an increase of about 4 percent from 2020, reaching a total of 152,000 jobs related to outdoor pursuits ranging from boating and fishing to RVing to hunting and shooting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
