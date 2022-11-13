JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of a Northside apartment complex are saying enough is enough. As of Wednesday, people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments were still waiting for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Thursday as Nicole lashed Florida. State Rep. Tracie Davis and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman were at the complex on Wednesday, trying to get answers and the power restored.

