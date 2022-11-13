Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Action News Jax
Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
Action News Jax
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
News4Jax.com
Residents of Northside apartment complex still waiting for power to be restored following flooding, fire during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of a Northside apartment complex are saying enough is enough. As of Wednesday, people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments were still waiting for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Thursday as Nicole lashed Florida. State Rep. Tracie Davis and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman were at the complex on Wednesday, trying to get answers and the power restored.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach
St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
News4Jax.com
Person in life-threatening condition after fire in Springfield neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home Monday night in the Springfield neighborhood. Units were called to a home on Cottage Avenue near the intersection of Pearl Street. Additional details, including...
News4Jax.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Nocatee Parkway eastbound reopens hours after crash
A crash involving life-threatening injuries shut down all eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Road for hours Saturday. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was at the scene just before 2 p.m. All lanes finally reopened at 5:30 p.m. There was no update on the...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
Action News Jax
High speed driver who caused deadly crash arrested, charges pending
Jacksonville, Fl — A fiery crash leaves one driver dead and a man in police custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a speeding car on Crystal Springs Boulevard ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard around 1 am and hit another car. That driver was ejected and the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
Motorist Alert: Henley Road detours due to First Coast Expressway construction announced
As part of the First Coast Expressway (State Road 23) construction, Henley Road between Lake Asbury and Caleb Court will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
Action News Jax
Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach. There new location is at 200 3rd Street on Neptune beach. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
First Coast News
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Jacksonville
A man was declared dead on the scene of a shooting in the 11000 block of Pine Street in Jacksonville. Charles Richard Butler, 46, was charged with the murder.
Jacksonville Daily Record
New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard
With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
First Coast News
Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
‘I’m blessed to be alive’: Northside home severely damaged after neighboring tree crashes down
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman on Jacksonville’s Northside is desperately searching for answers and financial help after a neighboring tree severely damaged her home Wednesday night. Eula Copeland has lived in her home just blocks from the Trout River for more than 25 years. A massive tree, around...
