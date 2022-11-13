ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Trailer flips on I-295 near Gate Parkway, blocks all eastbound lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida 511 reported that a flipped trailer on Interstate 295 is blocking all eastbound traffic at Gate Parkway. According to 511, the incident occurred around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area. At this time, there are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Northside apartment complex still waiting for power to be restored following flooding, fire during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents of a Northside apartment complex are saying enough is enough. As of Wednesday, people living in a portion of the Island Pointe Apartments were still waiting for power to be restored to their homes following flooding and a fire on Thursday as Nicole lashed Florida. State Rep. Tracie Davis and Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman were at the complex on Wednesday, trying to get answers and the power restored.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person in life-threatening condition after fire in Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a fire at a home Monday night in the Springfield neighborhood. Units were called to a home on Cottage Avenue near the intersection of Pearl Street. Additional details, including...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating 2 separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road. Officers were called to West 33rd Street and Wilson Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20s shot in the “lower extremities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Grumpy’s Restaurant is now open in Neptune Beach. There new location is at 200 3rd Street on Neptune beach. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

New road would link Amazon, Atlantic Boulevard

With a delivery warehouse for what appears to be Amazon.com in review near Craig Airport, the Florida Department of Transportation is working on a permit for improvements to create a roadway on property between two car dealerships to connect Atlantic Boulevard to the project. The property is in East Arlington...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after shooting near Cuba Hunter Park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting near Pottsburg Creek in Jacksonville Thursday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 3600 block of Ring Lane around 7:15 p.m. The man was between 20 and 25 years old, JSO says....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

