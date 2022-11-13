ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8newsnow.com

Troy Driver found competent to stand trial

Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old. He has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver is accused of kidnapping and killing an 18-year-old. He has been found competent to stand trial. Making the perfect holiday pie. ASL can help adults and babies communicate. ASL can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 10-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning. According to police, Josiah Collins was last seen at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Collins...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Woman with 5 kids in car

A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Deputy Isaac Champlin was dispatched for a reported drunk driver on Homestead Road just south of Gamebird Road, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He was advised by Nye County dispatch that the suspect’s vehicle had pulled into the Family Dollar Store located at 3971 Homestead Road and parked.
PAHRUMP, NV

