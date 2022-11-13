A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Deputy Isaac Champlin was dispatched for a reported drunk driver on Homestead Road just south of Gamebird Road, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. He was advised by Nye County dispatch that the suspect’s vehicle had pulled into the Family Dollar Store located at 3971 Homestead Road and parked.

