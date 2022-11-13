HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This cold weather pattern remains entrenched over the area and will continue at least into the first half of the weekend. The weather will be characterized by temperatures well below normal for this time of year, resembling late December into January. Subtle disturbances over the next 72 hours or more will trigger bouts of random flurries or snow showers, with very little if any measurable precipitation to cause an impact. Wednesday will start with morning temperatures dropping into the lower teens.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO