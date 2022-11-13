ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

CHI Health & Creighton University partnering to provide rural doctors

OMAHA & KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - With a national nursing shortage plaguing the U.S, rural hospitals in Nebraska are facing staffing challenges as well. CHI Health and it academic medical partner, Creighton University School of Medicine, have created two new programs to give new graduates experience in both urban and rural areas of Nebraska during their residency.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK men’s basketball wins first game in home-opener

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was the home opener for the...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island school to revive student newspaper after LGBT-focused issue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After shutting down its 54-year-old student newspaper, a Grand Island public school has reportedly agreed to publish it again next year. In what some called an act of censorship, Northwest Public Schools eliminated the journalism program at its high school after an issue covering LGBTQ topics was published for Pride Month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

#1 UNK wrestling down Chadron State

KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The top-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team won the last five weight classes to get past Chadron State, 24-13, Sunday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.This was opening weekend for the Lopers as they took part in the Dakota Wesleyan Open in Mitchell, S.D. on Saturday.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’

AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
AMHERST, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Cold stretch continues

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This cold weather pattern remains entrenched over the area and will continue at least into the first half of the weekend. The weather will be characterized by temperatures well below normal for this time of year, resembling late December into January. Subtle disturbances over the next 72 hours or more will trigger bouts of random flurries or snow showers, with very little if any measurable precipitation to cause an impact. Wednesday will start with morning temperatures dropping into the lower teens.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Target may be coming to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

