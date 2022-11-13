Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health & Creighton University partnering to provide rural doctors
OMAHA & KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - With a national nursing shortage plaguing the U.S, rural hospitals in Nebraska are facing staffing challenges as well. CHI Health and it academic medical partner, Creighton University School of Medicine, have created two new programs to give new graduates experience in both urban and rural areas of Nebraska during their residency.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Community College Association recognizes Petersen for his board work
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – A member of the Northeast Community College Board of Governors has earned a distinguished honor from the Nebraska Community College Association (NCCA). Dirk Petersen was presented with the NCCA’s 2022 Governor’s Award during the organization’s annual meeting recently in Grand Island. The award is presented annually to one board member from five of the state’s community college areas.
KSNB Local4
Drawings begin for Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway is back for another year. People can donate $260 to Heartland United Way to get their name in the drawing to win a new 2022 GMC Terrain. Tom and Kim Dinsdale have once again donated...
foodsafetynews.com
Unlikely that child labor at JBS went un-noticed by world’s largest meat company
Children working overnight at the JBS meat packing plant in Grand Island, Nebraska were required to clock in and out of their shifts by entering their ID number into a biometric time lock. The time clock takes pictures of each employee’s face, using facial recognition technology to log in and out each employee for each shift.
KSNB Local4
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation donates to Pirnie Inclusive Playground
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation presented the Central Community College Foundation a check for nearly $67,000 to help make the Pirnie Inclusive Playground a little closer to reality. The project overall has a $1.5 million price tag, with the city of Grand Island putting forth $1.25 million.
KSNB Local4
UNK men’s basketball wins first game in home-opener
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was the home opener for the...
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
klkntv.com
Grand Island school to revive student newspaper after LGBT-focused issue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After shutting down its 54-year-old student newspaper, a Grand Island public school has reportedly agreed to publish it again next year. In what some called an act of censorship, Northwest Public Schools eliminated the journalism program at its high school after an issue covering LGBTQ topics was published for Pride Month.
KSNB Local4
#1 UNK wrestling down Chadron State
KEANREY, Neb. (Press Release) - The top-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team won the last five weight classes to get past Chadron State, 24-13, Sunday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.This was opening weekend for the Lopers as they took part in the Dakota Wesleyan Open in Mitchell, S.D. on Saturday.
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’
AMHERST, Neb. (KSNB) - When Nancy Gallaway took over as owner of ‘Stockmen’s Bar & Grill’ three and a half years ago, she fulfilled a dream. “It’s been everything that I’ve imagined,” said Gallaway. “I am a part of a great community and I get to be a part of some amazing experiences. Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, we all become family here and I truly cherish that.”
KSNB Local4
Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
klkntv.com
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbery suspects. They say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Police tell us almost...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Waite becomes first Hastings girls wrestler to sign NLI
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For what is believed to be the first time in history, a Hastings-based high school girls wrestler signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in the sport at the college level Tuesday. Adams Central’s Kaley Waite signed to wrestle at Hastings College after competing in...
KSNB Local4
Cold stretch continues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This cold weather pattern remains entrenched over the area and will continue at least into the first half of the weekend. The weather will be characterized by temperatures well below normal for this time of year, resembling late December into January. Subtle disturbances over the next 72 hours or more will trigger bouts of random flurries or snow showers, with very little if any measurable precipitation to cause an impact. Wednesday will start with morning temperatures dropping into the lower teens.
Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker bring classic country to Heartland Event Center
The Heartland Events Center plays host to country music legends Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker—One Night, Two Icons: Sharing One Stage, Performing Together with a Full Band, live in Grand Island on, March 11, 2023. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event go on sale...
KSNB Local4
Hastings City Council approves reworked proposal for casino
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday night was big for the city of Hastings as the city council considered a zoning request to allow the construction of a casino on the outskirts of town. Prairie Thunder LLC went back in front of council members with a tweaked proposal for a casino...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College takes over Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College athletics dominate Top 5 Plays this week! See the full breakdown below. 5. Hastings College wrestler Cole Machmann secures a win in sudden victory. 4. Hastings College mens basketball’s Karson Gansebom finds nothing but net for the three pointer. 3. Hastings College mens...
Kearney Hub
Target may be coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
