The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire NFL season. Now, they get to head home for three consecutive games, and the first of these games comes against the Dallas Cowboys. These very Cowboys just blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and lost 31-28 this week. Even still, the Vikings open as underdogs in Week 11 for this game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO