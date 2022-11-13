Legion Post 84's Simons finds joy in serving fellow vets

U.S. Navy veteran Bruce Simons finds it immensely rewarding to serve his fellow veterans in the community.

Between his service in the Navy and his civilian work for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard he has been to 64 countries around the world.

But he has found the most satisfaction right here in the Albemarle, working on behalf of fellow veterans.

"My support of the local veterans here is what I am most proud of," Simons said.

That support takes a variety of forms, including assistance with necessities of life.

"The American Legion will not let a veteran be homeless or in need of medical care if there is any way we can help it," Simons said.

He said that in the past couple of months he has worked with other local veterans to help secure housing for three different veterans who had been evicted from their homes.

Simons said both the American Legion and the Patriot Guard Riders are all about supporting veterans.

Currently Simons is finance officer for American Legion Post 84 in Elizabeth City. He also rides with the Patriot Guard Riders and American Legion Riders. Right now Post 84 is meeting at Evangelical Methodist Church.

Simons said Post 84 is actively looking for someone in the community to help the post acquire a new home.

During his senior year in high school a couple of his family members joined the Marines and had been deployed to Vietnam. He said he preferred to serve in a way that would not require him to be on the front lines.

He said he chose to look at options and visited different military recruitment offices. The Navy showed an interest in him and sent him to the University of Louisville for testing, he said.

The results of that testing led the Navy to select him for training as a communications technician.

Simons served in the heart of the Vietnam War era, from 1968-72, but never served in a direct combat role.

But had he been drafted or deployed to the war zone he would have gone readily, he explained.

"I would have gone immediately," Simons said. "I didn't even consider deferment or leaving the country or anything like that. And that (finding ways to avoid military service) was very big when I was in high school. But I never even considered any of that because I love my country."

Simons received his training as a communications technician in Pensacola, Florida, and his first duty station was at Adak in Alaska. He later was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland, and his final duty station was at Northwest in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Four days before he concluded his service in the Navy Simons met his wife, and they wound up staying in the local area. He worked at Pepsi in Elizabeth and later at Norfolk Navy Shipyard, where he became a project superintendent.

He had been a member of the American Legion for a number of years but he didn't become as active in the organization until his retirement from the shipyard in February 2010.

The Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders and the American Legion post itself work closely together, he said. Their projects include Wreaths Across America, placing flags at graves of veterans in Old Hollywood Cemetery for Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and helping with various children's programs and community events such as Music on the Green during the summer.

"Everything that we get from the community goes back to the community in some way, form or fashion — in some means of support," Simons said.

The Patriot Guard Riders perform funeral escorts for veterans, and similar missions.

"I do all of the Patriot Guard missions that I can," Simons said, noting he averages at least one a week. "I probably have done 40 missions this year already."