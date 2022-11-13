ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in South Carolina

By Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QiDQr_0j9Lfcie00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:47 a.m., deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road.

Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for law enforcement.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed into two unoccupied vehicles near Lora Lane, according to deputies.

Deputies apprehended the suspect and took him to the hospital for injuries from the crash. His condition is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to crash in Anderson County

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash on Bishops Branch Road. A call for the crash was received just after 8 p.m. on Sunday night according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Coroner Greg Shore says an 80-year-old man...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
TAYLORS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy