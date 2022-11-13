ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
decrypt.co

Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum

Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System

The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX

During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
CoinTelegraph

FTX hacker still draining exchange wallets? Analyst calls it on-chain spoofing

The FTX hacker that drained over $450 million worth of assets just moments after the doomed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, continues to drain assets from the exchange, four days after the hack was first flagged. Crypto analytic firm Certik, in a tweet, noted that the hacker...
CoinTelegraph

FTX bankruptcy freezes millions worth of crypto company funds

The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to have knock-on effects throughout the crypto industry with multiple crypto-focused companies reporting significant amounts of their capital stuck on FTX. Between Nov. 11 to 14 three crypto companies announced large losses with one of them having to lay off workers to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy