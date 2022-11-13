Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik on Former FTX CEO: ‘Sam the Human Being Deserves Love’
On Sunday (13 November 2022), Ethereum Foundation Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As you probably know, on 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX...
decrypt.co
Wallet Linked to Vitalik Buterin Sells Off $3.75 Million in Ethereum
Whether the wallet belongs to the Ethereum cofounder is in dispute, but it has transacted with his other known addresses. UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that Evan Van Ness, a prominent developer in the Ethereum community, said Vitalik Buterin told him the wallet in question is not his. Decrypt has tried to reach Buterin directly for independent confirmation.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Quietly Used FTX Customer Funds for Trading, Say Sources
Alameda Research, a trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was trading billions of dollars from FTX accounts and leveraging the exchange's native token as collateral, according to a source. Many employees and outside auditors were unaware that FTX did not have enough money to match customer withdrawals, the source says.
Crypto Crisis: Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks the System
The abrupt implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has sent an earthquake shock to the industry and beyond. The financial woes of the company, which was valued at $32 billion in February, surprised many, as the firm and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried, had emerged as the saviors of many struggling crypto businesses in the summer.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX
During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Cardano Founder Explains Why U.S. SEC Did Not Go After Ethereum
On Monday (14 November 2022), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, talked about why he believes the U.S. SEC decided to allege that $XRP is a security instead of $ETH. on 14 June 2018, William...
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms
Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
CoinTelegraph
FTX hacker still draining exchange wallets? Analyst calls it on-chain spoofing
The FTX hacker that drained over $450 million worth of assets just moments after the doomed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, continues to drain assets from the exchange, four days after the hack was first flagged. Crypto analytic firm Certik, in a tweet, noted that the hacker...
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy freezes millions worth of crypto company funds
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to have knock-on effects throughout the crypto industry with multiple crypto-focused companies reporting significant amounts of their capital stuck on FTX. Between Nov. 11 to 14 three crypto companies announced large losses with one of them having to lay off workers to...
