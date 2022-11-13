We promise we’re not obsessed with pumpkins, but you surely will be after reading about the gourd overload we experienced this weekend. If you’ve been reading Bwog long enough, you’ll know that one of the first 2Girls1Snack was nearly a lifetime ago—11 years to be exact! Two writers took on the hefty task of journeying to prime Columbia locations, including Hungarian and Westside, to give you an insight into the best pumpkin treats on campus. Inspired by their predecessors, Daily Editors Claire and Meeral decided to follow in their footsteps and give you an updated critique on Morningside’s prime fall favorites. In the words of 2011 Bwog: sit back, dim your computer screen in case your roommate walks in, and enjoy 2Girls1Snack.

