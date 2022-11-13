Read full article on original website
Related
Bwog
2Girls1Snack: Pumpkin Treats (A 2022 Remake)
We promise we’re not obsessed with pumpkins, but you surely will be after reading about the gourd overload we experienced this weekend. If you’ve been reading Bwog long enough, you’ll know that one of the first 2Girls1Snack was nearly a lifetime ago—11 years to be exact! Two writers took on the hefty task of journeying to prime Columbia locations, including Hungarian and Westside, to give you an insight into the best pumpkin treats on campus. Inspired by their predecessors, Daily Editors Claire and Meeral decided to follow in their footsteps and give you an updated critique on Morningside’s prime fall favorites. In the words of 2011 Bwog: sit back, dim your computer screen in case your roommate walks in, and enjoy 2Girls1Snack.
School Delays in Central New York for November 16
The kids can head back to bed, at least for a few more hours. The first snowfall of the season has some schools in Central New York starting a little later. Little Falls - 2 hour delay, No AM Boces, No AM Pre-K Mohawk Valley Christian Academy - 2 hour...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three Magical Christmas Train Rides in Upstate New York
Can you imagine your child’s joy when you let them know you’re taking them on a magical Christmas-themed train ride?. The Polar Express movie has become a Christmas favorite for both kids and adults and if you want to make this Christmas especially magical for the kids in your life, bringing to life a magical Christmas train ride to real life would be the perfect way to do it!
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York
As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
Will Heavy Snow Delay Hunting Season In New York State?
The big days is almost here and thousands across New York State are dusting off their favorite hunting boots and getting ready to head to the woods for the opening day of the regular deer hunting season. Many of us have been in the deer stand since the opening day of archery back in October. But this Saturday is the best day of the year for many hunters in The Empire State.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Guy Caught Largest Smallmouth Ever On Lake Erie [PHOTO]
Veterans Day will be a day of FREE fishing in New York State and after seeing this fish caught on Lake Erie, it may be a busy day! Get your poles and boats ready, this one may be hard to beat!. The weather looks iffy at best for this weekend...
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
1-2 Feet of Lake Effect Snow Possible For Parts of New York State
You have probably heard over the past 24-48 hours of the potential of a pretty sizable snow event that will be bearing down on parts of New York State. The timing will be anywhere from Wednesday to Saturday, but the worst of it appears to be from Thursday evening through Saturday for many people in Western New York, as well as Central and Upstate New York; off Lake Ontario.
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
westsidenewsny.com
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
Listeria Outbreak Affecting New York State Has Led To One Death, Miscarriage
Deli meats and cheeses are believed to have caused a deadly listeria outbreak that has sickened people in New York and five other states. One person has died and another person suffered a miscarriage due to the outbreak. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with...
Snow it Begins! First Winter Weather Advisory of Season in CNY for Snow & Ice
Snow it begins. The first widespread accumulating snow of the season is coming to Central New York. And it'll be just in time for a sloppy and slippery mid-week commute. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Tuesday, November 15 until 1 PM Wednesday, November 16. Snow...
Comments / 0