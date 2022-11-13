ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

NBCMontana

Temporary order changes wolf hunting, trapping regulations

MISSOULA, Mont. — A temporary order issued Tuesday will affect Montana wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that includes multiple changes that go into effect immediately. The order is set to expire Nov. 29. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Soaring the Big Sky

MISSOULA, Mont. — An NBC Montana Sky Team drone special featuring majestic, one-of-a-kind views from high above Montana's treasured landscapes. Watch all of the our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
BOZEMAN, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Virtual map details Forest Service efforts to thin fire-prone forests, some initial projects to start in Idaho, Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task. The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed

HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mayor calls University of Idaho students' deaths 'senseless'

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mayor of the small town where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday said the “senseless” event is a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere. The Moscow Police Department has released few details about the deaths, which have been labeled “homicides.” Officers discovered the bodies of the four University of Idaho students at a home near campus when they were responding to a report of an unconscious person. ...
MOSCOW, ID
NBCMontana

Earthquake rattles Western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
RAVALLI, MT
NBCMontana

SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
SILVER BOW COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Transportation efforts aim to help Montana veterans access care

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Transportation says close to 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation is limited. For those veterans, it’s necessary to travel far distances to receive specific services. According to the VA, about 10% of Montana’s population are veterans, with...
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool

If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
JEROME, ID
J.R. Heimbigner

One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID

