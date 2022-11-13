Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gives $350K to organizations across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has chosen 100 basic needs organizations, such as rescue missions, homeless shelters and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive $350,000 in grant funds. The following was sent out by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation:. The Dennis and Phyllis...
NBCMontana
Temporary order changes wolf hunting, trapping regulations
MISSOULA, Mont. — A temporary order issued Tuesday will affect Montana wolf hunting and trapping regulations. A District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order that includes multiple changes that go into effect immediately. The order is set to expire Nov. 29. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the...
NBCMontana
Soaring the Big Sky
MISSOULA, Mont. — An NBC Montana Sky Team drone special featuring majestic, one-of-a-kind views from high above Montana's treasured landscapes. Watch all of the our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
NBCMontana
Montana Red Cross unveils new blood donation center in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross unveiled a new blood donation center in Bozeman on Monday. The organization hopes it will help them improve blood collection efforts. The facility has been on the to-do list for about two years for Montana Red Cross. It is in a prime...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Virtual map details Forest Service efforts to thin fire-prone forests, some initial projects to start in Idaho, Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C. — As wildfires grow bigger and hotter across the West, the U.S. Forest Service faces a daunting task. The agency has developed a 10-year strategy that calls for removing hazardous fuels across 20 million acres of national forests — and 30 million acres of federal, state, tribal and private land — to protect resources and communities.
NBCMontana
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
Mayor calls University of Idaho students' deaths 'senseless'
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mayor of the small town where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday said the “senseless” event is a reminder that acts of violence can occur anywhere. The Moscow Police Department has released few details about the deaths, which have been labeled “homicides.” Officers discovered the bodies of the four University of Idaho students at a home near campus when they were responding to a report of an unconscious person. ...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
NBCMontana
SBA announces disaster loans for businesses in western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced small nonfarm businesses in Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Madison and Silver Bow counties are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans. The loans offset economic losses caused by drought in Silver Bow County on Sept. 6. The SBA...
NBCMontana
Transportation efforts aim to help Montana veterans access care
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Transportation says close to 40% of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation is limited. For those veterans, it’s necessary to travel far distances to receive specific services. According to the VA, about 10% of Montana’s population are veterans, with...
California Continues To Drive Folks To Idaho Over Outlawing Rodeo
California was a one time the most envied state in America. Every young person at one time in their lives had dreams of moving to the Golden State and living their dream. California is not on the East Coast, but you wouldn't know it by a recent proposal circulating in Los Angeles and other major cities throughout the state.
LOOK: Famous Southern Idaho Ranch House For Sale With Indoor Pool
If you are in the market for a home in Southern Idaho with plenty of land and a pretty interesting history, the perfect place may have just hit the market. The property isn’t as well known as the street sign that used to hang over the entrance. A large tree trunk had a sign hanging from it with the name ‘El Rancho Co$ta Plente’ painted in white. I looked it up on Google and the sign is gone, but tourists have posted pictures from their visits so the memory remains. Some think the name is a reference to an old Three Stooges episode where they win a radio contest and move into the Hotel Costa Plente. You can see that in the video below starting about 5 minutes in.
One-time payment coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
NBCMontana
Teddy Roosevelt's Boone and Crockett Club still going strong at 135
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Montana, big game hunting is more than a sport or way to feed your family. It's a time-honored skill that's been passed on from generation to generation. In the old Milwaukee Station off the Clark Fork River you will find the National headquarters of America's...
eastidahonews.com
Why Idaho’s 17th governor was the first to serve nonconsecutive terms
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Republican sweep of statewide and federal offices in Tuesday’s general election adds to the state’s long history of conservative politics. Governor Brad Little ended up with 60% of the vote, for a total of 318,479 votes. The results for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and State Superintendent showed a similar breakdown with Republican candidates coming out on top.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater The post Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations appeared first on Local News 8.
