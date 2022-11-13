ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs use Tom Brady as wide receiver and fail miserably

BOSTON – Leading the Seattle Seahawks 14-3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided it was time to try something new. They tried to get 45-year-old Tom Brady downfield as a wide receiver – and failed miserably.

The play came midway through the third quarter during the first ever NFL game played in Germany.

Tampa drove down the field and had the ball at the 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took the snap with Brady split out wide to his left.

Fournette took a few steps to his right, lofted the ball to Brady, who slipped and fell as cornerback Tariq Woolen made the interception.

To make things worse, Brady also tripped Woolen and was called for a penalty on the play.

It was the second time Brady was used as a wide receiver on the drive. Several plays earlier, Brady split out left, jogged a few yards downfield but was never considered as a target.

