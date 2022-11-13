Read full article on original website
Gallagher and Byron test the Bell Canadiens Escape
MONTREAL -- Breakouts are no issue for the Habs. Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron recently put their respective hockey IQs to the test off the ice as they worked to solve their way out of the Bell Canadiens Escape Room at the Bell Centre. Joined by their significant others, Emma and Sarah, respectively, the veteran Habs showcased their speed and savvy during a unique double date that involved solving a series of Canadiens-themed puzzles in 30 minutes or less.
From the Archives: How the Leafs Got Their Revenge on the Habs
When a Montreal Canadiens goalie wondered how the Toronto Maple Leafs even made the playoffs in 1947, the Leafs got the last word, as Stan Fischler explores.
U.S. Olympian Megan Bozek to Join Upcoming VGK and HSK Broadcasts
VEGAS (November 16, 2022) - United States Olympic veteran Megan Bozek will join three upcoming Vegas Golden Knights and Henderson Silver Knights broadcasts as an analyst, the teams announced today. Bozek, who won silver medals with the 2022 and 2014 U.S. Olympic women's hockey teams, will work alongside Daren Millard...
Yardbarker
The Stanchies: Bad penalties, Bedard SZN, and a brief history of the Bruins and Canucks post-2011
June 15th, 2011: In the bowels of Rogers Arena, the GM enters a crowded dressing room and promises the players that he will do everything in his power to get them back to the dance this time next year. A repeat trip to the Cup Final isn’t in the cards...
Bruins Activate Jeremy Swayman; Assign Keith Kinkaid
Swayman, 23, has made four appearances with Boston this season, posting a 2-1-0 record with a 3.45 goals against average and .878 save percentage. The Anchorage, Alaska native has played in 55 career NHL games with the Bruins, compiling a 32-18-3 record with a 2.29 goals against average and .917 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound netminder was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
4 things we learned from Darren Pang — including faking his height — as the 5-4½ former Blackhawks goalie returns to Chicago for tonight’s TNT broadcast
Darren Pang is the height of contradiction. He stands 5-foot-4½ but managed to stick as an NHL goalie. He was a Chicago Blackhawk in the late 1980s, but as a television commentator he calls games for the hated St. Louis Blues on Bally Sports Midwest with play-by-play man John Kelly. He’s small in stature but well-known for his big personality. “He’s always a character,” said Hawks coach Luke ...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 18.8% (23rd) / PK - 82.8% (7th) Kings:. PP - 19.4% (20th)...
Canes Hockey Fights Cancer Game Tomorrow
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer awareness game, presented by UNC Health, on Thursday, November 17, when the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Hurricanes coaches and broadcasters will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer ribbons during the game, and the team...
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Jets host Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS on Jan. 4
Tickets available through Season Ticket Member presale and general public on-sale on Nov. 18. WINNIPEG, Nov. 16, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets will host their Skills Competition presented by Bell MTS Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Centre, marking the return of this event for the first time since 2019. The Skills Competition gives fans the unique opportunity to see their favourite Jets stars compete in a family-friendly and fun-filled atmosphere.
'This Feels Like Home:' Steve Sullivan Returns to Smashville
Preds Alum and Legend Talks Playing in Nashville, 'Cellblock 303' and more. In just five short seasons with the Predators, Steve Sullivan managed to cement himself as a Nashville legend. Although he only played one full 82-game season for the Preds due to injury, the undersized forward still managed to record two 60-plus point seasons and one 50-plus point season with the organization. Upon arriving in Nashville in 2004, Sullivan put up 30 points in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game with the Predators and 10 points in his first three games with the team.
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
Hockey Fights Cancer stories abound in Blue Jackets family
Annual recognition of those in the fight took place during Tuesday night's game at Nationwide Arena. Nearly everyone has a story of how cancer has impacted their life, and Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by OhioHealth each year is a chance to tell them. It's a unique and memorable night at the rink each year; here are three stories from Nationwide Arena that stood out from Tuesday night's celebration.
Yardbarker
Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Hurricanes Battle at the United Center
Chicago returns to home ice to play Carolina in their first matchup of the season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Back on home ice, the Blackhawks try to take one over the Hurricanes after returning from their SoCal roadtrip (TICKETS).
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare to Take On Blues
Chicago takes on St. Louis at the United Center for a 6:30 p.m puck drop. Coming off a shutout loss to Carolina, the Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the United Center (TICKETS). RECAP. The Blackhawks dropped a 3-0 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday evening in...
