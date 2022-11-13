Preds Alum and Legend Talks Playing in Nashville, 'Cellblock 303' and more. In just five short seasons with the Predators, Steve Sullivan managed to cement himself as a Nashville legend. Although he only played one full 82-game season for the Preds due to injury, the undersized forward still managed to record two 60-plus point seasons and one 50-plus point season with the organization. Upon arriving in Nashville in 2004, Sullivan put up 30 points in 24 games, including a hat trick in his first game with the Predators and 10 points in his first three games with the team.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO