Jaylen Brown calls Nets' punishment of Kyrie Irving "alarming"

Kyrie Irving apologizes after Nets suspend him for at least 5 games without pay 01:55

BOSTON – Celtics forward Jaylen Brown tweeted Saturday night that Nets owner Joe Tsai's handling of Kyrie Irving's punishment for promoting an antisemitic film on social media is "alarming."

After Irving's tweet, which he later deleted but initially refused to apologize for, the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games. The team reportedly required Irving to meet a series of requirements before he could return to the floor, including sensitivity training and meetings with Jewish leaders.

Tsai tweeted Saturday that he met with Kyrie Irving and his family, adding "it's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."

On Saturday Nets owner Joe Tsai was asked if Irving would be back on the team's current road trip now that he has been punished for five games. Tsai responded that "He still has work to do."

A tweet with that quote caught Brown's attention. He responded "This response is alarming for multiple reasons." Brown did not expand further.

Brown has been critical of the suspension in his role as vice president of the National Basketball Players Association.

NBA superstar Lebron James also came to Irving's defense in recent days.

"I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information. And I'll continue to be that way," James tweeted last week. "But Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That's what I think. It's that simple. Help him learn — but he should be playing. What he's asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He's not the person that's being portrayed of him."