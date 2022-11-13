Exploratorium ‘Glow’ exhibit will brighten holiday season with dazzling light displays

Read full article on original website
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
Review: Fun with food in Aurora’s premiere comedy ‘Colonialism Is Terrible….’
Granted, “Colonialism Is Terrible, But Pho Is Delicious,” the name of Aurora Theatre Company’s world-premiere comedy, is a mouthful. Happily, the show, which opened Thursday in Berkeley, is as tasty as the title. Four appealing, nimble actors appear in the cleverly structured, three-section play, which spans decades...
Two birds in the hand: Rare African penguin chicks make debut at Academy of Sciences
The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park recently welcomed two new African penguin chicks, the first new chicks to hatch there since 2018. The two chicks emerged from their shells on Nov. 1 and Nov. 3 and their names will be determined by a naming contest in January.
Dickens Fair brings bit of Victorian nostalgia back to Cow Palace after two-year absence
The Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party is set to return to the Cow Palace this year after a two-year hiatus. The event will take place every weekend starting Nov. 19 and ending on Dec. 18, including the Friday after Thanksgiving, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair...
Stunning, diverse fashion photos in ‘New Black Vanguard’ at MoAD
That’s Lizzo in a black G-string and fishnet stockings, kneeling on a pink velvet sofa. Follow the image down folded legs to arched stilettos, and back up to her diamond-draped hands. Adrienne Raquel’s photograph of the musician’s famous form, pulled from Lizzo’s 2019 Playboy pictorial, is part of “The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion” at San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora. The photo is so Lizzo – bold, beautiful and confident. Some viewers linger in appreciation like the photographer herself.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
Best Bets: ‘La Traviata’ at the ballpark, Russian music and literature, Motown onstage, moody dance
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: Take me out to the opera! It’s a grand night for singing at Oracle Park in...
Mount Diablo beacon to shine through the night in honor of military veterans
The Mount Diablo beacon will be lit Friday night for Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the military. Local veterans and members of the public will gather at 4:45 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. in Danville to press the button to light the beacon, which will stay lit until sunrise Saturday.
Sizzling energy, food costs drove up inflation in central Bay Area during recent two months
Inflation edged higher in the central Bay Area over the two months ending in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks the numbers. Prices were up 1 percent over the two-month period, due in large part to higher gas prices. Prices in October were up 6...
‘Blues Is a Woman’ details a rich musical history
Growing up in the 1950s and 60s, Pamela Rose knew she wanted to sing the blues. Every song she heard in that genre spoke to her in powerful ways. “That’s the music I grew up on,” she says today. “I wanted to be Aretha Franklin, not Doris Day.”
Pass the Remote: Arab and Transgender film fests, movies honoring vets, stars in Napa, blockbuster sequel
Three high-profile film festivals, a blockbuster sequel from one of Oakland’s own on the screen Thursday through Sunday, and a thoughtful, sensitively told series of documentaries about the veteran experience. Those are just some highlights of an extra-busy Bay Area movie week and weekend. The 26th edition of the...
Photos: Oakley and Lodi Veterans Day Ceremonies
Every November 11th, communities across the country unite and pay their respects and give thanks to those who served and are serving in the United States military. The day commemorates the sacrifice and bravery of the U.S. veterans. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the holiday was originally called...
Get ‘real’: Mountain View partnership helps restaurants switch to reusable service ware
Mountain View restaurants that would ditch disposable service ware for alternatives could save money and the environment, and an organization has partnered with the city to help get them started. ReThink Disposable has partnered with the city of Mountain View to provide technical assistance to restaurants that participate and is...
San Francisco receives federal transportation grant to make improvements to port road
A $9.6 million grant has been awarded to San Francisco to fund roadwork to a main thoroughfare in the city’s maritime eco-industrial complex at Piers 94-96. The grant will fund improvements to Amador Street in the southern waterfront, according to a news release from Mayor London Breed. The funds...
Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive will stay closed to vehicle traffic as SF voters approve Prop. I
More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I — a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles — according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Contra Costa County residents can now receive four free at-home COVID-19 test kits through a mail-order program, the county’s health department announced Tuesday. The test kits will ship to...
San Mateo mountain lion snatches chicken, but remains at large after series of sightings
It might be San Mateo’s equivalent of Bigfoot. Residents in the Peninsula city have reported a series of mysterious mountain lion sightings in recent days, including two this past Sunday. San Mateo Police said that at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of Aragon Boulevard reportedly...
Thousands of Bay Area UC academic workers go on strike; university proposes mediation
University of California officials have proposed mediation to solve a contract dispute between 48,000 unionized academic workers and the university. The proposal came late Monday following a day in which the tens of thousands of workers went on strike among all 10 UC campuses. More than 10,000 workers at the...
