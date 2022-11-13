ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss

The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
ClutchPoints

Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball

Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show

Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns

The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State

The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders

After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
