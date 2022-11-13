Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Alabama Football: It’s time for Nick Saban to sit Bryce Young
Let’s be clear, nothing in the words that follow is a criticism of Bryce Young. He was sensational last season and when healthy the magic he conjures makes him arguably the best Alabama football quarterback of all time. In fact, Bryce is so good, even when not healthy, he...
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job
Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: LSU, USC take advantage of Oregon's loss
The third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings have been revealed, and not surprisingly, there was not a lot of change at the top of the list. The top five all remained the same — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU, all of whom are undefeated, plus one-loss Tennessee at No. 5.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gets a laugh at the expense of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel can be savage when he wants to be. And he wanted to be on Monday. Heupel was asked by a reporter about there not being as many “fake injuries” during games this season. Tennessee’s head coach interrupted the reporter to point out...
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball
Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50
A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
5-star pass rusher Samuel M'Pemba sets commitment date
Five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba is nearing his commitment. M’Pemba will decide among Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, and Florida. The five-star, who is a member of the class of 2023, plans to commit on Dec. 4, which is a few weeks before the early signing period begins. Kirby Smart...
Stetson Bennett is no longer a game manager: The Georgia Show
Stetson Bennett isn’t a ‘game manager’ anymore. The Georgia quarterback showed us something at Mississippi State over the weekend. Yes, he had two interceptions on the stat sheet. He probably could have had one more. But go back and watch the game. Those thread-the-needle throws to Kearis...
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
John Calipari calls out culprit in Kentucky basketball shocking double-OT loss to Michigan State
The titanic matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan State Spartans in the opening game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night was, well, an instant classic. Kentucky basketball had the lead for the most part of the contest, but floundered in the clutch, while the Spartans seemingly made every play when it mattered the most. In the end, Michigan came away with the 86-77 double-overtime win, dealing Kentucky’s first loss of the season.
Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders
After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: 3 Experts Put USC in College Football Playoff
One of the 11 sites we cite places Washington in the Rose Bowl. One other expert has Utah in the Rose Bowl
