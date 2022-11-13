ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hills, PA

Major police response along main road in Forest Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
FOREST HILLS BOROUGH, Pa. — There’s a major police response along a main road in Forest Hills.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard in Forest Hills at 10:17 a.m.

One person was sent to the hospital from the incident. Their condition is not known at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene of this breaking story. Check back for updates.

