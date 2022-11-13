ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Related
WBTV

Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
SALISBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail

You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Foothills Firearms robbed again

At least four individuals can been seen stealing weapons on security camera footage from Foothills Firearms and Ammo. Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows an individual entering the shop via an air duct before letting three more people into the shop. A gun store in Yadkinville has been targeted...
YADKINVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC

