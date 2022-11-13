Read full article on original website
WBTV
Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network. Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.
rhinotimes.com
The Sheriff’s Department Wants To Put You In Jail
You may not have committed any crimes, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is still coming after you – and any other good people in the county. The department doesn’t want to arrest you, but instead it wants to hire you and put you to work as a detention officer.
Mount Airy News
Foothills Firearms robbed again
At least four individuals can been seen stealing weapons on security camera footage from Foothills Firearms and Ammo. Security camera footage from Foothills Firearms shows an individual entering the shop via an air duct before letting three more people into the shop. A gun store in Yadkinville has been targeted...
2 felons — one wearing GPS monitor — plead guilty in NC robbery, shooting
After the robbery and shooting, one robber's ankle monitor indicated traveling to a hospital in Asheboro at a rate of around 120 miles per hour.
‘Deserved justice’: Sister of 1992 murder victim has new hope after arrests made
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville family finally has some answers 30 years after their loved one was shot and killed. This month, investigators in Iredell County announced murder charges against two men for a deadly shooting and robbery from 1992. Police said two men died and another was hurt.
Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston. 26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges. Cheek took a guilty plea on...
Law enforcement officials say crime in Guilford County is on the rise
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves are going after anything they can get their hands on in northern Guilford County. Deputies tell FOX 8 that crime keeps trending upwards and could surpass pre-pandemic levels across the county. FOX8 sat down with Sgt. R.D. Seals. He covers District One, stretching from Oak Ridge and Stokesdale to […]
WBTV
Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy
3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
Police recover vehicles stolen from High Point dealership
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Once the Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep lot in Highpoint was searched, employees realized four vehicles were taken including an unmarked police SUV. In High Point, ten vehicles have been taken off lots this year. In the latest crime, we know a juvenile was involved, more arrests are expected and technology […]
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
Police in Rowan County looking for man, 82, who was reported missing
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police in Rowan County are asking for help finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen Sunday night. The Granite Quarry Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Harold “David” Coon, who is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators...
Stolen High Point police SUV, Dodge Challengers all found, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — All of the vehicles that were stolen from a business in High Point have been found, according to police. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 […]
WSET
Deputies seeking help in identifying individual who is passing fake money: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The vehicle deputies are seeking to identify is below:. According to deputies, the individual is passing fake money at Food Lion in Stanleytown. If anyone has information regarding...
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
Police asking for help identifying North Carolina ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
