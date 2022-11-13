ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen active, starting against Vikings despite injured elbow

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 6 days ago

Josh Allen will suit up for the Buffalo Bills against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday despite an ulnar collateral ligament injury to his throwing arm he suffered a week ago.

Allen got the start against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.

The star quarterback hyperextended his elbow when he was hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff on a strip sack on the third to last play of the Bills' 20-17 loss last Sunday . Allen was evaluated for a UCL sprain and possible nerve damage.

Bills coach Sean McDermott had described Allen as day-to-day. Allen was originally listed as questionable after being limited at Friday's practice and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He hasn't missed a game since 2018, when he missed four games with a UCL injury to the same elbow.

Allen is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and has accounted for 83.9% of the team's offense.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen active, starting against Vikings despite injured elbow

