Josh Allen will suit up for the Buffalo Bills against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday despite an ulnar collateral ligament injury to his throwing arm he suffered a week ago.

The star quarterback hyperextended his elbow when he was hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff on a strip sack on the third to last play of the Bills' 20-17 loss last Sunday . Allen was evaluated for a UCL sprain and possible nerve damage.

Bills coach Sean McDermott had described Allen as day-to-day. Allen was originally listed as questionable after being limited at Friday's practice and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He hasn't missed a game since 2018, when he missed four games with a UCL injury to the same elbow.

Allen is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and has accounted for 83.9% of the team's offense.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen active, starting against Vikings despite injured elbow