ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

How Kansas State can earn a berth in Big 12 championship game as early as next week

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8BQl_0j9LeVb400

The Kansas State football team has regained control of its own destiny in the Big 12 championship race.

K-State (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) surged ahead of both Baylor (6-4, 4-3) and Texas (6-4, 4-3) in the conference standings on Saturday following an impressive 31-3 victory over the Bears. The Wildcats entered the weekend needing help, in the form of a Texas loss, to gain a clear path to the league title game on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium, and they got it when TCU beat the Longhorns, 17-10.

TCU (10-0, 7-0) clinched a spot in the conference championship game with its victory. The second spot remains up for grabs, but K-State has the inside track.

The path is simple. The Wildcats can make it to Arlington, Texas, by winning each of their final two games against West Virginia and Kansas. It doesn’t matter what else happens across the conference. Two more wins and K-State is in. The Wildcats don’t need any help if they finish the regular season with two more victories.

But that is not the only way K-State can reach the league title game.

There is also a scenario in which K-State could clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship with just one more victory, and it could happen as early as next week. If the Wildcats go on the road and defeat West Virginia next weekend, they can celebrate a second-place finish if Texas falls at Kansas.

In that scenario, K-State would have a two-game lead over Texas and Kansas with one game to play. The Wildcats would also have at least a one-game lead (plus tiebreakers) over Baylor and Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3).

Things will become more complicated for K-State if it loses its next game against West Virginia. That would open the door for Texas to regain an advantage in the championship mix heading into its final game of the regular season against Baylor. The Bears and Cowboys and Jayhawks would also suddenly have new life if they win. The Sunflower Showdown could have Big 12 championship implications in that scenario.

For now, though, the path is clear.

No one can stop the Wildcats from playing for a conference title if they keep winning.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
AllHuskers

Husker Doc Talk: Don’t Bite on the Rumor-Mill Bait

The Golden Calf is a false idol. But, unfortunately, it's tempting to worship it when there seems to be no hope or, in this case, no answers. The Golden Calf I am referring to is every internet rumor that claims to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be. Last week it was Deion Sanders. The week before that, Matt Ruhle. The people who are starting these rumors have one motivation, clicks. That's right, clicks. They feed off your emotions of wanting something so badly that you will listen to anything by clicking on their rumors and lining their pockets with money.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Forty years ago, Kansas State beat KU wearing alternate jerseys in a home night game

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The year was 1982 — Fitz's freshman year at Kansas State — and with K-State trying to reach a bowl game for the first time ever, Coach Jim Dickey pulled out gray jersey tops for his Wildcats to wear during their October 23 game with Kansas. Fitz was there for the first-ever night game at KSU Stadium as the Wildcats smoked on the Jayhawks, 36-7, in a nationally televised game on WTBS. The Wildcats went to the Independence Bowl that season, ending the year with a bowl loss and a 6-5-1 record, but that night was special for the K-State football program.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
279
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy