Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
