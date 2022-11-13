ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Light snow for everyone tonight, then significant lake effect for some

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area of light snow moving in will continue for a period this evening and overnight, before tapering by morning. Most are still expected to see a coating to an inch or two of snow on the grass Wednesday morning, but the majority of the snow will have ended by the time the morning commute begins. Because of this, we’ve dropped the Yellow Alert for Wednesday morning, as any impacts on roads should be fairly minor. First Alert meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld will have the latest forecast and conditions as you’re heading out the door on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30AM.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger

Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Things You Should Do Now To Be Ready For The Snowstorm

Winter is on its way to the 716 to say hi in a major way and when it arrives, think about taking a few of these steps to make sure you're ready. It seems like we just put away those snow brushes and once again we're on the verge of a major snowstorm in Western New York. As the Buffalo area is finishing up its preparation for this snowstorm, there are quite a few things that we need to get together before the snowflakes fly.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?

Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The Warm Weather is Just a Memory When You See the Forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought a record amount of rainfall to Rochester yesterday. Most areas measured between 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. This storm has helped to produce a major change in the weather pattern that will be felt through the next ten days for Western New York. We expect it will feel and even look a little like early winter in the coming week.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County: Carmen Road to fully reopen

Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Monday announced Carmen Road, between Ridge and Seaman roads in the Town of Hartland, will reopen to traffic by the close of business Nov. 15. The road has been closed since April to allow DPW to replace a bridge on...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

