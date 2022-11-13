Read full article on original website
From 'watch' to 'warning', forecasters continue to pinpoint the target of potentially historic lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Light snow for everyone tonight, then significant lake effect for some
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An area of light snow moving in will continue for a period this evening and overnight, before tapering by morning. Most are still expected to see a coating to an inch or two of snow on the grass Wednesday morning, but the majority of the snow will have ended by the time the morning commute begins. Because of this, we’ve dropped the Yellow Alert for Wednesday morning, as any impacts on roads should be fairly minor. First Alert meteorologists Rich Caniglia and Alex Bielfeld will have the latest forecast and conditions as you’re heading out the door on News10NBC Today starting at 4:30AM.
In-depth: Local crews well-prepared for significant winter storm ahead
Erie County and Western New York is preparing for the first major snow event of the new winter season, and crews in the county appear to be ready for whatever the storm brings its way. Read more here:
Parker: signs of lake effect storm long in place
With several feet of snowfall possible this weekend, a longtime meteorologist says there are signals days in advance of a huge lake effect event. He says there remains one challenge: that’s predicting which area gets hit hardest.
Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven’t prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.
wnynewsnow.com
First Defense: Heavy Lake Effect Snow Arrives Wednesday Through Thursday
JAMESTOWN – Make sure your shovels and snowblowers are ready to go as the first significant snowfall of the season will be coming our way over the next few days as the cold air continues to surge in. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
3 Things You Have To Have In Your Car Before Snow Comes To WNY
Western New York is bracing for its first dose of heavy snow later this week. Before you attempt to travel in the anticipated storm, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the snowy and icy roads. The National Weather Service of Buffalo issued a winter storm watch...
Buffalo Meteorologist Compares Upcoming Storm To A Kegger
Buffalo has a big storm coming this weekend. How big will it be? One meteorologist is comparing it to a kegger. There is a bit of a history in Buffalo of associating storms with alcohol. Back in the day, former Buffalo Mayor Jimmy Griffin became a bit of legend when asked what people should do to prepare for an upcoming storm he said, "Stay home, enjoy your family, watch channel 7, and get a six-pack."
Weather Model Calling For Over 30 Inches Of Snow In Buffalo
Snow is coming to Western New York over the next couple of days, how much is still up for debate?. With a massive cold front set to come across Lake Erie, and with the lake at a record-warm temperature, plenty of lake effect snow is expected. Winter Storm Watches have...
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
Things You Should Do Now To Be Ready For The Snowstorm
Winter is on its way to the 716 to say hi in a major way and when it arrives, think about taking a few of these steps to make sure you're ready. It seems like we just put away those snow brushes and once again we're on the verge of a major snowstorm in Western New York. As the Buffalo area is finishing up its preparation for this snowstorm, there are quite a few things that we need to get together before the snowflakes fly.
Buffalo braces for blizzard ahead of Browns/Bills with forecast calling for up to 30 inches of snow
Buffalo is bracing for a possible blizzard with forecasts calling for up to 30 inches of snow ahead of Sunday’s Bills/Browns game at Highmark Stadium.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Buffalo?
Whether you're ready or not, winter is here baby! It's time to begin preparations for living as the Eskimos do. One thing that I've always loved about living in an apartment during Western New York winters is not having to shovel snow from the driveway or sidewalk. When it comes to removing snow from public sidewalks, who is legally responsible in Buffalo?
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: The Warm Weather is Just a Memory When You See the Forecast
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The remnants of Hurricane Nicole brought a record amount of rainfall to Rochester yesterday. Most areas measured between 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. This storm has helped to produce a major change in the weather pattern that will be felt through the next ten days for Western New York. We expect it will feel and even look a little like early winter in the coming week.
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County: Carmen Road to fully reopen
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Monday announced Carmen Road, between Ridge and Seaman roads in the Town of Hartland, will reopen to traffic by the close of business Nov. 15. The road has been closed since April to allow DPW to replace a bridge on...
