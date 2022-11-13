ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Wentz not ready; Heinicke set to start again for Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, coach Ron Rivera said. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team's walkthrough Wednesday. Rivera said Wentz has been cleared to...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Philadelphia

Elijah Mitchell Believes Backfield With Christian McCaffrey Can Be NFL's Best

Mitchell says tandem with CMC can be NFL's 'best' backfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Elijah Mitchell made it clear where he and Christian McCaffrey stand among the NFL's running back duos. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on...
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Admits Late Catch in Vikings-Bills Should Have Been Overturned

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury

Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Week 10 Eagles Grades by Position After Loss to Commanders on MNF

Week 10 Eagles grades by position after loss to Commanders on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles finally lost their first game of the season, falling 32-21 to the Commanders on Monday Night Football at the Linc. They’re now 8-1 and will have to rebound in Indianapolis...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy