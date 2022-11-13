ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Kansas voters narrowly reject amendment to enhance legislative power in win for Kelly

Kansas voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the GOP-controlled Legislature more power for the second time this year. Amendment 1 would have implemented a so-called “legislative veto,” enabling the Legislature to overrule any executive agency rule or regulation by a simple majority without approval from the governor. The measure would have been a powerful check on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in her second term.
