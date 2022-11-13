ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
TROY, AL
WTVM

3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan parade murder suspect captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

NPF parade shooting caught on video

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Community members come together to combat gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has seen two deadly shootings over the past week. Both shootings are still under investigation, but now the community has had enough of the gun violence and wants to put a stop to it. The shootings claimed the lives of Samuel Jeffrey Gray and...
DOTHAN, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Coffee County woman convicted on drug charges

On Tuesday, a Covington County jury convicted a Coffee County woman of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated a short time before finding Yesha James, 31, guilty of possessing cocaine and the synthetic controlled substance commonly referred to as spice. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. The State was represented at trial by Chief Assistant District Attorney Grace Jeter.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan pastor set to enter guilty plea on federal charges

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan pastor, who is accused of multiple federal charges, is set to enter a guilty plea, per court documents. According to Glasgow’s Attorney Derek Yarbrough, Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to all of his federal charges which include tax evasion, mail fraud, and drug charges.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Dothan man, 36, found shot to death on city street

A Dothan man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon on a street in the city, police said Thursday. Authorities received a call of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Miles Lane, police said. Dothan Fire and Rescue and police officers arrived on the...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy