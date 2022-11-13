Read full article on original website
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with...
AP News Summary at 8:11 p.m. EST
Biden calls 'emergency' meeting after missile hits Poland. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life, promised “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”
LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post
Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated billionaire developer Rick Caruso in a contest amid multiple scandals at City Hall, an out-of-control homeless crisis and rising crime.
Gina Rinehart pictured at Donald Trump’s campaign launch in apparent Instagram photobomb
The Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart was pictured at Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Wednesday, in the background of a photo posted to Instagram by the former president’s son Eric. Rinehart, the executive chair of mining and agricultural company Hancock Prospecting, has...
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
Things to know today: NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off; Trump makes '24 run official; Michelle Obama on tour
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov....
Words on bronze hand may rewrite history of Basque language
Researchers in Spain believe they have discovered the oldest record of a precursor of the Basque language, pushing its earliest evidence to the first century BC.
8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in passenger jet downing over Ukraine
Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people.
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine. Live updates
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes targeting energy and other facilities rocked Ukraine from east to west Tuesday, causing broad power blackouts. A senior official warned that the situation was “critical” and urged Ukrainians to “hang in there” as neighborhoods went dark. The aerial assault,...
