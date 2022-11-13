Read full article on original website
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 reasons TCU will make College Football Playoff
TCU football continues to win. It does not matter who they play. They just win — every single time. Head coach Sonny Dykes, his staff, and the players are just able to find ways to get those duns. In their latest victory over the Texas Longhorns, the Horned Frogs officially clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship. That’s really awesome, but more than the conference, we feel that TCU football has the potential to have an even bigger national impact. Here we will discuss the four reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will continue winning and make it to the College Football Playoff.
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for TCU at Baylor
The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with...
4 key recruits impressed by Texas football, despite loss to TCU
Two of the biggest recruiting weekends of the fall thus far for Texas football seem to be plagued with missed opportunities. Last weekend, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t get it done when it mattered against the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at home. Sark...
Big 12 football power rankings: TCU clinches spot in Big 12 title game with win over Texas
And then there was one — as in one spot available in the Big 12 Championship Game — after TCU dispatched Texas on the Longhorns' home field Saturday. That clinched the Horned Frogs' spot in Arlington, and the biggest question now, in college football's most even conference, is who will join TCU in the league's extra postseason game.
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers reaffirms A&M pledge after Texas visit
La Grange, Texas, four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers has had a very interesting recruitment to this point. A standout two-way prospect in high school, the national top-100 player received a bunch of early offers from all over the country. But, despite nng ot having one from Texas A&M, Rogers continued to make the drive to Aggieland for visits. And those visits paid off as he was offered by A&M back in April,
Golf Channel
Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas
The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
247Sports
SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico
Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU
Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
mgoblue
Wolverines Add Bout at Ballpark Dual Against Oklahoma State
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Michigan wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 3, in the second annual Bout at the Ballpark presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field, the program announced in collaboration with REV Entertainment on Monday (Nov. 14). The Wolverines (2-0), who also...
Shorthorn
Student Senate kills two resolutions, introduces one on establishing American football team
Almost 40 years ago, budget deficits resulted in the university cutting its American football program, but a resolution was introduced aiming to see if students want to see it return during Tuesday’s Student Senate general body meeting. At a 1985 conference, former UTA President Wendell Nedderman announced the decision...
tcu360.com
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Fort Worth, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Fort Worth. The Marcus High School basketball team will have a game with Boswell High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Polytechnic High School basketball team will have a game with Western Hills High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
KVUE
KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Weatherford, Texas, from 1870s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archives
Here are some of the earliest photographs of Weatherford, the Parker County seat, from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives, as well as scenes from the 1930s through the 1950s. : Check out other historic photo galleries from the Star-Telegram archives here, including these:
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
247Sports
