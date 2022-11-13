ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

ClutchPoints

4 reasons TCU will make College Football Playoff

TCU football continues to win. It does not matter who they play. They just win — every single time. Head coach Sonny Dykes, his staff, and the players are just able to find ways to get those duns. In their latest victory over the Texas Longhorns, the Horned Frogs officially clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship. That’s really awesome, but more than the conference, we feel that TCU football has the potential to have an even bigger national impact. Here we will discuss the four reasons why the TCU Horned Frogs will continue winning and make it to the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers reaffirms A&M pledge after Texas visit

La Grange, Texas, four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers has had a very interesting recruitment to this point. A standout two-way prospect in high school, the national top-100 player received a bunch of early offers from all over the country. But, despite nng ot having one from Texas A&M, Rogers continued to make the drive to Aggieland for visits. And those visits paid off as he was offered by A&M back in April,
LA GRANGE, TX
Golf Channel

Oklahoma State's Brian Stark announces transfer destination: Texas

The defending national champions are getting some reinforcements, including one All-American via the transfer portal. Not only did Texas recently sign highly ranked recruit Tommy Morrison, who will enroll early and join the Longhorns this spring, but the biggest name on the transfer market, Oklahoma State senior Brian Stark, announced on Monday afternoon that he has decided to take his talents to Austin.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico

Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
FanSided

5-Star LB Anthony Hill had a ‘great visit’ to Texas football vs. TCU

Texas football just had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the year when it hosted the No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs for a key Big 12 contest at home on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, though, Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was presented to them over the weekend to get a huge win over TCU on home turf in front of dozens of important visiting recruits.
AUSTIN, TX
mgoblue

Wolverines Add Bout at Ballpark Dual Against Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The University of Michigan wrestling team will take on Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 3, in the second annual Bout at the Ballpark presented by Kubota at Globe Life Field, the program announced in collaboration with REV Entertainment on Monday (Nov. 14). The Wolverines (2-0), who also...
ANN ARBOR, MI
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Highway 98.9

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards. The station was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to KVUE Defenders Reporter Erica Proffer for her story, "Ponderosa Pets Remembered."
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Tragic loss for City of Keller

Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
KELLER, TX
