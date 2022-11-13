Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants
HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
Coach Ron Rivera Says Momentum Will Play Role in Commanders QB Decision
After comments last week many media members came into Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference hoping to gain some insight into the team's looming quarterback decision. Everyone wants to know: Will it be Taylor Heinicke, winner of three of the last four games? Or will it be Carson...
Week 11: Ravens Vs. Panthers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 1 P.M. ET – M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens are favored by 9.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: Fox / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM. Stream: Fubo TV. Series...
Jameson Williams ‘Could Be’ Practicing Before Buffalo Bills Game
The Detroit Lions are getting close to rookie wideout Jameson Williams practicing with the team. Williams has yet to play for the Lions after being selected 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game while playing for Alabama and has spent most of the year rehabbing.
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
How the Bears Keep Their Running Game Rolling
Rushing game momentum built by the Bears looks to be in danger of halting abruptly this week with the hip injury to Khalil Herbert. Quarterback Justin Fields has enjoyed great success since Herbert began sharing rushing duties with David Montgomery. "He’s a hard worker, smart," Fields said of Hebert. "When...
NFL Draft Profile: Fabien Lovett, Defensive Lineman, Florida State Seminoles
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. 2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land at No. 5 During In-Season Mock?. By John Shipley Sports Illustrated Jacksonville Jaguars News, Analysis and More. There are still 161 days and seven regular-season games left for...
Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Out After Emergency Appendectomy
While most Alabama Crimson Tide fans were busy focussing on the 30-24 victory at Ole Miss, one of their favorite former All-Americans was busy having emergency surgery. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly had an appendectomy performed following the conclusion of Saturday’s walk-through just hours after he was ruled out for Week 10.
On a Hobbled Offensive Line, Juice Scruggs Is Penn State’s Constant
Penn State's offensive line has labored through trials since last spring, with injuries challenging depth, changing rotations and affecting practice. One constant has been center Juice Scruggs. The redshirt senior captain and two-year starter at guard and center greets his coach ever day by saying, "What's up, big dog?" He...
Steelers vs Saints Takeaways: Only One Stat Matters for Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started the second half of their season hot with a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. It wasn't always pretty, but this seemed like a game the Steelers had control of from start to finish. Now, the question is how long can they keep it going?
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH -- Remember the good old days when the Pittsburgh Steelers offense consisted of the Killer B's, and there wasn't a quarterback-wide receiver tandem as electric as the one at Heinz Field?. Antonio Brown does. The former Steelers wide receiver shared some heartfelt messages between him and Ben Roethlisberger from...
Dolphins Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins made it four in a row with their 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium, and now almost universally are recognized as a top five team in the NFL among the national media. In our weekly survey of 10 national power rankings from national...
