Football: Stat leaders in every conference through the sectional finals
We’re getting close to the end of the road in the N.J. high school football season. This weekend marks the first-ever public state semifinals and on the non-public side, there’s also just two weeks left with the sectional semifinals upon us. Many programs have seen their campaigns come...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 11
We’ve reached the Group semifinal stage for public school and the semifinal stage for Non-Public schools in the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. It’s been a remarkable season, even if there are no NJIC teams remaining playing at this point in the season. Below, you’ll see the...
West Jersey Football League stat leaders following Week 3 of state playoffs
The 2022 high school football season is closing in on what’s expected to be a dramatic finish and players across the region have continued to put some up incredible statistics. As the NJSAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament continues this weekend with state semifinals, fans will get a chance to...
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
No. 14 Seton Hall Prep vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep: Non-Public A semifinal football preview
Don Bosco Prep was expected to get to this point in the playoffs when the seeds for the Non-Public A Tournament were revealed a few weeks ago. Don Bosco, who is the No. 1 team in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed. The Ironmen’s opponent for Friday’s semifinal...
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
