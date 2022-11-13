Read full article on original website
The most revealing part of Trump’s 2024 announcement
On Tuesday, Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for 2024. The announcement came one day after he defied the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena for testimony about the U.S. Capitol insurrection his supporters attempted. Trump’s announcement Tuesday didn't have a backlit entrance or a bizarre descent on...
Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'
Washington Post White House Bureau Chief Phil Rucker, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, and former Representatives David Jolly and Donna Edwards join Andrea Mitchell to assess how Republicans and the media are responding to former President Trump’s announcement of a 2024 presidential run. “It’s been remarkable how antagonistic the whole Murdoch media empire has been the last few days to the idea of another Trump campaign. We've seen Fox News have some, you know, pretty mixed commentary about Trump - they even cut away from his speech live last night. The Wall Street Journal editorial board has been quite negative about Trump,” says Rucker. “I think it symbolizes to some degree the difficulty he's going to have in sort of instantly uniting the Republican Party behind him.”Nov. 16, 2022.
GOP distancing from Trump rings hollow as Trump holds the party base
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about the Republican Party's struggle to reconstruct its identity in the wake of a string of poor election performances when Donald Trump still holds the party's voting base in his thrall. Nov. 16, 2022.
Why Trump’s economic lies stood out in his 2024 kickoff speech
Donald Trump’s 2024 kickoff speech came as a surprise to no one: The former president has effectively been running a national campaign all year, and last night’s announcement simply made official what we already knew. Similarly, the fact that the Republican lied throughout his remarks was similarly predictable.
Former chief of staff levels another abuse of power accusation at Trump
Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the New York Times that John Kelly, Donald Trump's longest service chief of staff, says that Donald Trump wanted the I.R.S. to investigate people he saw as political enemies, just the latest addition to a heaping pile of legal trouble for Trump. Nov. 15, 2022.
Romney: Trump is like ‘aging pitcher'—and it’s time to 'get off the mound'
Mitt Romney on Donald Trump: “It’s like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games. If we want to win, we need a different pitcher on the mound. And I know there’s some fans that love him, but it’s time to get off the mound, because we have a real strong bench.”Nov. 15, 2022.
Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Republicans slow to learn obvious lesson of Trump's ballot box burden
Alex Wagner looks at the power struggle within the Republican Party as Trump loyalists resist moving on from Trump despite his string of failures, and refuse to recognize the burden Trump puts on the party. Nov. 16, 2022.
The right’s campaign against Impeachment 10 member haunts GOP
The state of Washington has earned its reputation as a blue state — President Joe Biden won Washington by 20 points in 2020 — but that doesn’t mean Democrats dominate statewide. There are a few congressional districts where Republicans have won easily in recent years, including Washington’s 3rd District, where the Democratic nominee lost by double digits in the last round of elections.
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’
NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
Scandal-plagued suspected criminal launches presidential campaign
American history offers plenty of examples of presidential candidates who ran, lost, and later launched successful comeback bids. Even President Joe Biden ran two failed national campaigns before ultimately reaching the White House. There’s even some historical precedent for a former president losing the office and then returning four years later: Grover Cleveland did it in the late 19th century.
Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterms, new remarks from former VP Mike Pence on how Trump endangered him and his family during January 6 and Trump's impact on the Republican Party.Nov. 14, 2022.
Joy Reid: McCarthy's presence in upper management of House GOP has never been profile in courage
Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell are being circled by GOP leaders seeking to take their roles after their midterms losses. Rep. Ro Khanna and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 16, 2022.
Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi and former U.S. attorney Harry Litman join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the implications of the Trump team filing a suit to delay the January 6 Committee’s subpoena of the former president. “There are other ways of getting their hands on this data, but it's another example of Trump essentially thumbing his nose at the rule of law,” Figliuzzi explains. “The committee and of course the DOJ can go, and probably already have, to the carriers individually, all the platforms and say we need what you have, and my bet is they've done that.”Nov. 14, 2022.
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the “unbelievable moment” of Democrats winning control of the Senate and what a Democratic Senate means for President Biden’s agenda, including the ability to get judicial nominees confirmed without GOP opposition: “That’s one of the most important legacies of any president.”Nov. 15, 2022.
‘Who we’ve always been’: Ken Burns on violence as part of American identity
Director and documentarian Ken Burns joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the extremist politics voters rejected in the midterms, the history of violence in American politics and his new photographic history book in this wide ranging interview. Burns telling Melber “history is not melodrama, it’s tragedy… It takes art, the photographer’s lens, to see that it’s neither and both. We are all these things.”Nov. 16, 2022.
Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic
As Donald Trump ignores the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena deadline and indicates in a lawsuit he has no intention to testify, DOJ veteran Neal Katyal joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what he calls Trump’s “delay motion.” Katyal arguing the Senate should make “immediate emergency plans to take over this investigation” as it looks like the House will change leadership, adding: “The truth has not been told.”Nov. 15, 2022.
Title 42, the xenophobic Trump-era migrant policy, is dead (again)
Title 42, the xenophobic policy that allowed U.S. officials to turn migrants away at the border because of Covid, was ruled unconstitutional by a judge who put an end to it Monday. Title 42 is a holdover from the Trump administration that was conceived by white nationalist White House adviser...
